Hyderabad: Hindu students refuse Halal chocolate offered by Muslim classmate, claims man on Facebook

Ajmal Mohiuddin alleged that the Hindu classmates refused to eat 'Halal chocolate' because a Muslim student offered it to them.

OpIndia Staff
Hyderabad: Hindu students refuse Halal chocolate offered by Muslim classmate, claims man on Facebook
Ajmal Mohiuddin, Halal, images via his Facebook account and Hindu Jagruti Samiti
7

On Wednesday (20th March), a Muslim man identified as one ‘CA Ajmal Mohiuddin’ took to Facebook to claim that the Hindu classmates of his son, studying in 4th Std of an ICSE medium school in Hyderabad, refused to eat ‘Halal chocolates’ offered by another Muslim student.

In his Facebook post, Mohiuddin alleged, “My youngest son studies in Grade 4 in an ICSE school in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Most of his classmates are Marwaris and Sindhis and a few Muslims. Today he came home and told us that he ate six chocolates.”

“We asked him who gave him so many and he told me that it was a classmate’s birthday and he got four extra chocolates because three to four of his other friends refused to accept those chocolates. Out of curiosity, I asked him how such small boys would refuse the chocolates,” he further added.

Screengrab of the viral post by Ajmal Mohiuddin

Ajmal Mohiuddin alleged that the Hindu classmates refused to eat ‘Halal chocolate’ because a Muslim student offered it to them.

“He told me that those boys said those chocolates are Halal and hence they can’t eat it. I asked him which brand and he said Cadbury chocolates. I tried to get a bit deeper, but my son wouldn’t want to discuss in detail as he was happy,” he continued.

“I asked him what was the name of the birthday boy and he told me some Muslim name, which I do not remember now. I asked him the names of his friends who refused to accept those chocolates. Those were typical Marwari names,” the man further claimed.

Ajmal Mohiuddin then went on to draw his prejudiced conclusions and declared that the Hindu students were taught to not eat anything offered by a Muslim. He alleged that it was the consequence of supposed ‘religious indoctrination’ at home.

“I realised then those boys and girls refused to accept the chocolates from a boy just because he was a muslim and they have been told at home not to eat anything given by a muslim. I called the class teacher who happens to be a Christian and she confirmed my suspicion and also said that she can’t force the children to accept those chocolates,” the Muslim man brazened out.

“Such is the indoctrination among such young minds. We never had such a thing. We never cared whether our classmates were Hindus or Muslims or Christians. Wonder where we are heading,” he concluded.

Nonetheless, the story of the Muslim man allowed his co-religionists to go on a tirade against Gujaratis, Sindhis, Marwaris and the Hindu community at large in the comment section of the post.

At the time of writing, the post has 1.2K reactions, 1.1K comments and 1.4K shares

A glance at the Facebook posts of Ajmal Mohiuddin reveals that he frequently mocks prominent Hindu figures, demonises Israel and sympathises with Islamic tyrant Aurangzeb.

