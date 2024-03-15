The Union Home Ministry has launched a mobile app to enable registering applications under the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Android app CAA-2019 has been launched on the Google Play Store after the web portal Indian Citizenship Online Portal was launched on 13 February.

A tweet by MHA said, ‘CAA-2019’ Mobile App for making application under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 becomes operational. Applicants can download app from Google play store.’ The app also can be downloaded from the website, apart from the play store. At present an iOS version of the app has not been launched.

The portal and the app have been launched after the rules for implementation of CAA were notified on Monday. The CAA will allow the granting of citizenship to persecuted Minorites from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Six minority communities included in the law are Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from these Muslim-majority countries. Only those persons who entered India from these countries before 31 December 2014 and have been living in India for a minimum of 7 years can apply.

‘CAA-2019’ Mobile App for making application under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 becomes operational. Applicants can download app from Google play store –https://t.co/T3gQnzle8F



It can also be downloaded from website –https://t.co/Z0BFTYJi8t@HMOIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/NzZRptMvNI — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 15, 2024

An applicant seeking to apply for Indian Citizenship under CAA needs to first register on the app or the portal with an email ID or phone number. After logging in following the registration, one needs to provide answers to some questions. Based on the responses, the portal/app will provide the relevant application to be filled up.

Along with the application, the applicant needs to submit soft copies of some documents. These documents include a copy of any one of the documents among Passport of origin country, Registration Certificate or Residential Permit, Birth certificate, School certificate or Educational certificate, Govt Identity Document, Any License or Certificate, Land or tenancy records, or any document proving that the applicant’s parents or grandparents were citizens of the three countries, or any relevant document proving that the applicant is from the three counties. Except Registration Certificate or Residential Permit, all other documents must be from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh.

The applicant will also need to upload a copy of any of the documents proving that he/she entered India on or before 31.12.2014. The documents are listed in Schedule 1B of the rules published in the Gazette of India.

Apart from these two documents, an affidavit verifying the accuracy of the statements made in the application along with an affidavit from an Indian citizen testifying the character of the applicant, and a declaration from the applicant that he has adequate knowledge of one of the languages as specified in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution needs to be submitted. The formats of the affidavits and the applications have been provided in the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.