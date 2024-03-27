Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Hyderabad Horror: Mohammad Sameer Syed kills ‘best friend’ Praneeth Teja, slits throat, pulls out intestines; suspected victim of having relationship with his sister

Sameer Syed assaulted Praneeth and cut open his neck and stomach, and proceeded to remove his intestines. Sameer Syed used a 15-inch knife for the heinous act.

OpIndia Staff
Representative image via kjpargeter/ Freepik
A 20-year-old young man named Mohammad Sameer Syed viciously murdered his Hindu ‘best friend’ Praneeth Teja, also 20, on Sunday, 24th March. The incident transpired inside a parked private bus at APHB Colony grounds in Hyderabad, Telangana. The horrifying development surfaced when the vehicle’s driver came across the deceased in the evening. The accused has since been arrested.

The matter pertains to the Balanagar police station area. According to sources, the perpetrator had a long-standing friendship with the victim who lived on the same street close to the Balanagar police station, and the two grew up in close proximity. Sameer Syed stayed there with his mother and sister. He was reportedly suspicious that his friend Praneeth was having romantic relations with his sister, which fueled his brutal act while he was under the alleged influence of ganja.

The victim allegedly had a fight at Syed’s home on 23rd March over an issue. Sameer Syed then invited Praneeth Teja out of his house on the morning of the fateful day in the name of clarifying the issue. Sameer Syed took Praneeth to a parked private bus in Balanagar after consuming alcohol, and smoking ganja. The argument between the two started again inside the bus and then Syed murdered Praneeth brutally.

Sameer Syed assaulted Praneeth and cut open his neck and stomach, and proceeded to remove his intestines. Sameer Syed used a 15-inch knife for the heinous act.

Inspector Naveen Kumar of Balanagar gave a frightening account of the incident and confirmed that law enforcement had responded to the horrible deed. Action was taken by the authorities to secure the crime scene and make sure Praneeth Teja’s body was taken to Gandhi Hospital for the required post-mortem examinations. The deceased’s mother has registered a complaint. A case has been registered against Sameer Syed, and he has been arrested

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

