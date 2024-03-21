Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the stronghold of left-wing student unions, has frequently been in the headlines for its controversies, including the infamous ‘Tukde Tukde’ incident. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has set its eyes on defeating left-wing Student Unions in their stronghold. ABVP is now actively campaigning for the upcoming elections for the Students Union in JNU. For these elections, it has recently announced Umesh Chandra Ajmeera as its Presidential candidate for the Students Union as well as its Central Council.

Umesh Chandra Ajmeera is a resident of Warangal, Telangana. He was only four years old when Naxalites gunned down his father, Sitaraman Nayak Ajmeera, in 1997. After his father’s demise, Umesh’s mother Sammakka Ajmeera was forcibly converted. Distressed by her husband’s murder and forced religious conversion, his mother passed away shortly after his father’s demise.

Despite these hardships and hailing from a Naxal-infected village, Umesh completed his primary education at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in United States Studies at JNU. Umesh has also received the JRF Award in Political Science. He came in contact with ABVP when he joined JNU for higher education.

Umesh belongs to the tribal Banjara (ST) community. He has the surname ‘Ajmeera’ as his ancestors’ roots trace to Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Umesh’s father, a farmer, was considered a leader by the people of their native Gajampalli village. Because of this, his family had faced several attacks by the Naxalites. After the Naxalites killed his father, Umesh’s mother pleaded with them to spare her son’s life. He said that this is the reason why he is very vocal against Naxalism.

ABVP’s Presidential candidate, Umesh Chandra Ajmeera said, “My father was a victim of the Naxalite attacks when I was still a child and my mother was forced to abandon her religion. She died within a few days unable to cope with the trauma. I came in contact with ABVP when I joined JNU for higher education. They welcomed me and made me their own.”

Umesh added, “Moreover, when the JNU Students’ Union election notification arrived, they announced me as their Presidential candidate in their Central Panel. I strive to meet the expectations of ABVP in all the ways possible and am taking forward ABVP’s positive work to every single student of the institution.”

It is pertinent to note that ABVP has been working to ensure justice for the victims of Naxal violence. They want to bring their fight to the forefront by nominating Umesh Chandra Ajmeera, a victim of Naxal violence, as their Presidential candidate for the JNUSU elections.