Tuesday, March 26, 2024
“Was hurt by her reference to ‘Chhota Kashi’ Mandi”, says Kangana Ranaut on Congress’ Supriya Shrinate’s offensive sexist Social Media post

The purported post by Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut dressed in a corset top with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted, after facing backlash from several BJP leaders and others.

ANI
Kangana Ranaut Surpiya Shrinate
Kangana Ranaut (L), Supriya Shrinate (R) (Images via India Today, TOI)
4

 Bollywood actress and BJP’s Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut has said that she was hurt by the post of Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate that had made disparaging comments against her.

Shrinate has since claimed that her social media handle was hacked and she would never demean another woman.

“Every woman deserves dignity, no matter what profession she is in. The most I am hurt by is the ‘Mandi’ thing, which is known as Chota Kashi and has been the land of several Rishi’s,” Kangana said as she arrived at the Chandigarh airport.

Kangana Ranaut is headed the BJP headquarters in Delhi where she was called by the party president J P Nadda. Ranaut says taking further action against the Congress leader would be decided after she met the party president.

“J P Nadda has called me to Delhi, I will able to comment only after meeting him,” said Kangana when asked if she is looking for legal action against Shrinate.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma has urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to “take action” against two of its leaders for using “derogatory” language against another woman.

She said the commission has written to the Election Commission seeking “stringent action against the party and the leader.”

The purported post by Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut dressed in a corset top with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted, after facing backlash from several BJP leaders and others.

Ranaut on Monday hit out at the Congress leader, saying every woman deserves dignity.

“We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudice; we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts; and above all, we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur. Every woman deserves her dignity,” she had posted on X.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

