On 24th March, a video of self-proclaimed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra went viral on social media, where he was seen abusing actor Salman Khan. The original video was published on his channel three weeks ago; however, a clip went viral recently.

Kunal Kamra abusing Salman Khan.



Looks like nobody anymore laughs at Kamra's jokes so wants to get some attention and work by abusing @BeingSalmanKhan. pic.twitter.com/E5tJtlPbpI — Ankur Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@iAnkurSingh) March 24, 2024

In the video, he said, “I got an offer to visit Ambani’s OTT and take a moral lesson from Salman Khan. Every Saturday, Salman Khan will come and tell you how to become a better person.” He then mocked Salman Khan while mimicking him and said, “If you are a singer and your son is a singer. If you provide good training to your son to become a better singer, will it be called nepotism or father’s love?” He added, “I was like, we will call you chut*ya, sir.”

He mocked his family and said, “But he is living a tough life. He must be whipping Sohail and Arbaaz during Moharram. My NPAs.” He said, “There was a time when comedians used to fear Salman Khan. Then Modi Ji came, and we saw Salman Khan was scared. Why should we be scared of him? If he would call intoxicated, we will have 2-3 drinks and pick it up. [They used to say] don’t make jokes on Salman Khan. He used to slap women, and we were not making jokes about him. Have you ever wondered why ‘chut*yas’ are brought to participate in Bigg Boss from every corner of the country? So that Salman Khan looks normal.”

Kunal Kamra filed case against the Government’s fact-check unit

In April 2023, the Government of India announced a Fact Check Unit to fight fake news on social media. It gave the government the power to take down fake and misleading posts from social media. The platforms would have been directed to label the posts as misleading or remove them. However, Kunal Kamra and others Bombay High Court are seeking a stay on it. In February 2024, the Bombay High Court’s two-judge bench gave a split verdict. A third judge was brought on board to conclude the matter and refused to provide interim relief. The Government of India notified the rules soon after to establish a fact-checking unit on 20th March. However, the Supreme Court stayed the notification on 21st March.