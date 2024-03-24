Sunday, March 24, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Aapko hum chut*ya kahenge': Video of comedian Kunal Kamra abusing Salman Khan goes viral
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Aapko hum chut*ya kahenge’: Video of comedian Kunal Kamra abusing Salman Khan goes viral

Mimicking Salman Khan, Kunal said, “If you are a singer and your son is a singer. If you provide good training to your son to become a better singer, will it be called nepotism or father's love? I was like, we will call you chut*ya, sir.”

OpIndia Staff
Kunal Kamra mocked Salman Khan in a stand-up show
Kunal Kamra said comedians used to be afraid of Salman Khan as he would call people in drunken state. (Image: Wiki)
5

On 24th March, a video of self-proclaimed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra went viral on social media, where he was seen abusing actor Salman Khan. The original video was published on his channel three weeks ago; however, a clip went viral recently.

In the video, he said, “I got an offer to visit Ambani’s OTT and take a moral lesson from Salman Khan. Every Saturday, Salman Khan will come and tell you how to become a better person.” He then mocked Salman Khan while mimicking him and said, “If you are a singer and your son is a singer. If you provide good training to your son to become a better singer, will it be called nepotism or father’s love?” He added, “I was like, we will call you chut*ya, sir.”

He mocked his family and said, “But he is living a tough life. He must be whipping Sohail and Arbaaz during Moharram. My NPAs.” He said, “There was a time when comedians used to fear Salman Khan. Then Modi Ji came, and we saw Salman Khan was scared. Why should we be scared of him? If he would call intoxicated, we will have 2-3 drinks and pick it up. [They used to say] don’t make jokes on Salman Khan. He used to slap women, and we were not making jokes about him. Have you ever wondered why ‘chut*yas’ are brought to participate in Bigg Boss from every corner of the country? So that Salman Khan looks normal.”

Kunal Kamra filed case against the Government’s fact-check unit

In April 2023, the Government of India announced a Fact Check Unit to fight fake news on social media. It gave the government the power to take down fake and misleading posts from social media. The platforms would have been directed to label the posts as misleading or remove them. However, Kunal Kamra and others Bombay High Court are seeking a stay on it. In February 2024, the Bombay High Court’s two-judge bench gave a split verdict. A third judge was brought on board to conclude the matter and refused to provide interim relief. The Government of India notified the rules soon after to establish a fact-checking unit on 20th March. However, the Supreme Court stayed the notification on 21st March.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com