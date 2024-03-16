The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the general elections today, 16th March. The seven-phase elections will start on 19th April, and the last phase polls will be held on 1st June. The results of the elections will be counted on 4th June. Elections to 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in 37 states and union territories will be held in these seven phases.

However, if one adds the number of seats going to polls in each phase, the total comes out to be 544. It is found both in the slide presented during the press conference, and the detailed schedule published by ECI on its website. The number of seats where polls will be held in each are 102, 89, 94, 96, 49, 57 and 57, totalling 544, which is 1 more than the total number of Lok Sabha seats.

This is not an error, and the reason for this discrepancy is that for one Lok Sabha constituency, the elections are to be held in two phases. That constituency is Outer Manipur in Manipur, where elections will be held on two dates, 19th April and 26th April, first and second phases. Poll for the Inner Manipur constituency will be held in 1st Phase, along with parts of Outer Manipur.

Map of two Lok Sabha constituencies in Manipur

There are two parliamentary constituencies in Manipur, Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. Inner Manipur largely consists of the Imphal valley at the middle of the state, while the Outer Manipur seat is made up of the surrounding hills, which is geographically much larger.

As per the ECI notification on the election schedule, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabok, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Chandel (ST), Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST) assembly segments in Outer Manipur will vote on 19 April. For the for remaining assembly segments of Jiribam, Tengnoupal(ST), Phungyar(ST), Ukhrul(ST), Chingai(ST), Karong(ST), Mao(ST), Tadubi(ST), Tamei(ST), Tamenglong(ST), Nungba(ST), Tipaimukh(ST) and Thanlon(ST), the date of election is 26th April.

Map of two Lok Sabha constituencies in Manipur with dates of polls

Going by the map of these two constituencies and their elections dates, it is clear that Elections for Inner Manipur and the adjoining assembly segments of Outer Manipur will take place on 19 April, including Churachandpur, the epicentre of the violence last year. On the next phase, elections will be held in the remaining assembly segments in Outer Manipur, which are sparsely populated areas on the hills along the borders of the states.