Over 24,000 government schools in Maharashtra have established kitchen gardens within the past year, reveals the state primary education department. These gardens, tended by students under teacher guidance, supply produce for school meals. A competition to honour exemplary kitchen gardens statewide is also going to be held soon.

According to a report by Times of India, State Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare remarked, “Schools have taken great interest in this scheme and are growing vegetables that go straight into daily meals. It is a very encouraging sign and some of the kitchen gardens are a treat to see.”

He added, “Setting up gardens has helped students and schools achieve the goal of learning a lifelong skill of critical importance, considering rapid urbanisation and environmental issues. This shapes behavioural patterns of students.”

The Union Ministry of Education has released planning guidelines specifying suitable plants for kitchen gardens, including fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, 46,946 schools in Maharashtra participated in the Union government’s kitchen garden program for 2023-2024. Approximately Rs 20 crore was allocated for this initiative under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in 2019.

These developments underscore the proactive approach of Maharashtra’s government schools in promoting sustainable practices and empowering students with practical skills. The integration of kitchen gardens into the school environment not only enhances nutritional offerings but also instills values of self-sufficiency and environmental stewardship among students.

With the upcoming competition, schools are expected to further enhance their efforts in nurturing thriving kitchen gardens, contributing to a culture of healthy eating and environmental awareness in educational institutions across the state.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to promote holistic education and sustainable development, ensuring that students are equipped not only with academic knowledge but also with practical skills essential for their future success and well-being.