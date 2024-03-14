A video from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media platforms in which a young man’s hands and legs are seen tied with a rope. The man is also seen surrounded by several people and one of the women can also meanwhile be heard shouting for help. This video is making rounds on social media as a case of ‘mob lynching of a Muslim man.’

Islamists are sharing this video by saying, “On March 4, in Muzaffarnagar, UP, a mob brutally beat up a Muslim youth named Nadeem and tied his hands and legs with a rope. The victim’s family alleges that instead of taking action against the ‘accused’, the police kept the victim Nadeem seated at the police station for hours.”

यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर में 4 मार्च को "भिड़" ने नदीम नामक मुस्लिम युवक को बेरहमी से पीटा, उसके हाथ-पैर रस्सी से बांध दिए।

पीड़ित परिवार का आरोप है कि "आरोपियों" के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के बजाय, पुलिस ने पीड़ित नदीम को ही घंटों थाने में बैठाए रखा.

Overall, the claim being made with this video is that a Muslim youth named Nadeem was surrounded by the mob tied with ropes, and beaten. This case is also being claimed as a case of the ‘mob lynching’ suiting the agenda of the leftist-liberal gang. Also, all the efforts by leftists are being made to indicate that Hindus have attacked the youth and beaten him. Besides, the police are also being accused of not taking action.

The posts highlight the fact that the person getting beaten in the video is “Muslim”. However, they did not care to mention another crucial fact, that the people who had tied him up and beaten him were Muslims too.

OpIndia fact-checked this matter to discover that the fight involved Muslims and no Hindu community persons were involved in the matter. OpIndia also obtained a copy of an FIR registered in this case.

According to the FIR lodged with the police, the youth seen in the video is Nadeem, a resident of Phulat village of Ratanpuri. He entered Afzal’s house in the same village at 9:30 pm on the night of 3rd March to molest his young daughter. As soon as Afzal came to know about this, he caught Nadeem and called his family.

Following this, Nadeem was beaten. Later, Nadeem returned with his brothers to kill Afzal. He broke into Afzal’s house with his brothers Naushad, Dilshad, Mudassir, and Sonu, and attacked the family with sticks and iron rods.

He also tried to kill Afzal’s family, as per the complaint. When other neighbors arrived at the spot to stop Nadeem and his goons, they fled the area. Afzal’s complaint stated that he and his son Istekar were hurt in the attack.

According to Muzaffarnagar Police, “The case refers to the same community in which three accused have been detained and put in jail after registering a complaint under relevant sections on 4th March by Ratanpuri police station. Advance legal action is underway.”

प्रकरण एक ही समुदाय से सम्बन्धित है जिसमें थाना रतनपुरी पुलिस द्वारा दिनांक 04.03.2024 को सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 03 अभियुक्तगण को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है। थाना रतनपुरी पुलिस द्वारा अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) March 14, 2024

The claims of ‘mob lynching’ being circulated by Islamists on social media, with clever highlighting one person’s Muslim identity and hiding the religion of other persons involved in case is a clear attempt to spread misinformation. This is a dispute between Muslims in which Nadeem attempted to molest a girl. Following this, two Muslim families had fought.