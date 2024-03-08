Bollywood actor Yami Gautam starrer film ‘Article 370’ which hit the theatres on February 23, is being received well by the audiences. The movie, which focuses on the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the landmark revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed special constitutional privileges to the erstwhile state, is maintaining its hold over the domestic box office in its second week. On March 8, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised and appealed to the audience to watch the movie.

Speaking to ANI after watching the film, the Defence Minister stated, “This film is inspired by facts and it is very interesting. Everyone should watch this film. It should not be considered as propaganda. It is a fact that Article 370 (in J&K) has been scrapped.”

Earlier actor Yami Gautam had thanked the audience and said that they had proved the naysayers who claimed her film is “too technical” or has “too many political jargons” wrong.

On February 26, the actress took to X and wrote, “When we were making Article 370, so many people told us that this film won’t work with the audience, ‘it’s too technical, too many political jargons etc etc’. But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience. Thank you all for proving them absolutely wrong. Thank you so much for giving so much love to our small little film, with a big heart. We are humbled and will remain forever grateful to all of you. Dhanyawaad (thank you)! Jai Hind!”

The film helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale has so far earned nearly Rs 30 crore in India since its release. The political-action drama stars Yami Gautam in the lead role.

Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer. Set entirely in the scenic backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, the film is based on the Union government’s landmark revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The film’s trailer highlighted the rise of terrorism in the region, with radicals seeking control of the territory.

Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles.

Article 370 and the effects of its abrogation

Article 370 granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. It curtailed the central government’s legislative authority over the state. The now-revoked Article 370 allowed the state to formulate its own law, with specific exemptions in areas like finance, defence, foreign affairs, and communications.

In 1954, Article 35A was introduced under Article 370, empowering the Jammu and Kashmir government to define permanent residents. The said article, which has now been revoked alongside Article 370, prohibited individuals outside the state from establishing permanent residence, buying land, or holding certain positions in government offices.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, two Union Territories named Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislative body) and Ladakh (without a legislative body) were created. As assembly elections have not taken place in either of the UTs, they are currently being administered by Centre-appointed lieutenant governors.

In May 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission redefined electoral boundaries, names and the number of assembly seats. Delimitation is a precursor to future assembly elections. Reserved seats for scheduled tribes and representation for Kashmiri migrant communities were introduced alongside the delimitation process.

Furthermore, following the abrogation of Article 370, elections in Jammu and Kashmir opened for those who settled in the region and were previously deemed as “outsiders”. This inclusive move allowed West Pakistan refugees residing in the UT for 70 years to participate actively in the local elections.

The socio-political landscape of the region has changed extensively over the past four years. Almost zero incidents of stone pelting, paced-up infrastructure, and introduction of government schemes in the region are some of the examples of changes brought to J&K following the abrogation.