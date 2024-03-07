On Thursday (7th March), YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh shared a post on his X handle to peddle casteist division over the conviction of criminal politician Dhananjay Singh. The special MP/MLA court in UP’s Jaunpur sentenced former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh to a seven-year jail term. Shyam Meera Singh said in his post that the top leadership pair is systematically finishing Rajut leadership in various states.

Shyam Meera Singh wrote in his post, “Rajnath was eliminated by this criminal duo. Vasundhara Raje is put to rest. Manish Sisodia was put in jail. Sanjay Singh was put in jail. Dhananjay Singh was also put in jail so that he would not contest the elections. Which other Rajput leader is still left to be finished?”

राजनाथ इस क्रिमिनल जोड़ी ने ख़त्म कर दिये। वसुंधरा राजे ठिकाने लगा दीं। मनीष सिसोदिया जेल में डाल दिये। संजय सिंह जेल में डाल दिये। धनंजय सिंह चुनाव ना लड़ सकें इसलिए वे भी जेल में डाल दिये। अभी और कौन-कौन सा राजपूत नेता बचा है ठिकाने लगाने के लिए? — Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) March 7, 2024

By writing ‘criminal duo’, he essentially implied towards Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. However, he was called out for this casteist approach in the comments on his post. Baba Ka Bhakt wrote, “It is the old family business of Congress and its puppets like you to spread the poison of the caste differences in the society. After all, you get alms from all of them.” A photo of Shyam Meera Singh with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also attached in this reply. Shyam Meera Singh had participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

समाज में जात पात का ज़हर घोलना कांग्रेस और उसके तुम्हारे जैसे पिल्लों का पुराना ख़ानदानी काम है

आख़िर तुझे भीख भी तो उन्ही सब से मिलती है pic.twitter.com/AsgCz7rXkq — Baba ka bhakt (Modi’s Family) (@phirseyogibaba) March 7, 2024

Advocate Puneet Shukla wrote in his reply to Shyam Meera Singh, “Today he has forgotten the poem ‘Kuaan Thakur Ka’. Since when did you become a friend of Rajputs? As soon as something fits into the agenda, he immediately starts setting fire. Even that fact-checker would not be a bootlicker of your calibre, or maybe both of you are the same.”

आज वो ठाकुर का कुँआ भूल गया है ये मीठा



तू बे कब से हितैसी हो गया राजपूतों का



मतलब जैसे ही एजेंडे में कोई चीज फिट हो तुरंत आग लगाना शुरू कर देता है।



सच में तेरे जैसा चरणचुंबक ❤️डे का फैक्ट चेकर भी नहीं होगा या हो सकता है दोनों सेम स्तर के हो। — Adv. Puneet Shukla 🇮🇳 (@Adv_PuneetS) March 7, 2024

Another X user Jabar Singh wrote, “Since when did you start sympathizing with Rajputs?”

आपकी राजपूतो से कब से हमदर्दी हो गई? — Jabar Singh (@JabarBarnel) March 7, 2024

Jyoti Yadav wrote, “The way of setting fights amongst each other is a bit casual. This Mithelal is extreme here too and crying. Doesn’t even trust the constitutional law.”

आपस मे लड़ाने का तरीका थोड़ा casual हैं, हद हैं मिठेलाल यहां भी r रोना

सँविधान कानून पर विस्वास भी नही हैं — Jyoti Yadav (@Jyotiydv07) March 7, 2024

Another X user Prajapat wrote, “Did you forget Yogi Ji? You always recognise him as a Thakur. Won’t you do so today? He is next PM of India, what else do they need?”

योगी जी भूल गये, हमेशा ठाकुर से उनकी पहचान बनाते हो, आज नहीं ?

He is next PM of India, what else they need. — प्रजापत (@DeshPrathamVB) March 7, 2024

Mohit Sharma wrote, “Stop it. For how long will you provoke people by mentioning castes? our boss Rahul also does the same.”

बस कर मीठे, कब तक मालिक की तरह जात ज़ात करके लोगो को भड़कायेगा

तेरा मालिक राहुल भी यही करता है। — Mohit Sharma (@Awara013) March 7, 2024

Anil Tiwari wrote, “The matter was something else, where are you guys taking the topic? Not Vague, find real things.”

मामला कुछ और था, आप लोग कहां विषय को ले जा रहे है। Vague नही, असली बातें खोजें। — Anil Tiwari (@Interceptors) March 7, 2024

Khemchand Saraswat wrote, “Only the frog thinks that this well is the ocean. This so-called journalist thinks that there are only these four Rajputs in the whole of India and Dhananjay Singh, who has been named in forty cases, is the leader of the Rajputs. Even the punishment of a criminal seems to be a crime to these lazy journalists. And he is fighting to save the Constitution.”

बस मेंढक को लगता है कि ये कूंआ ही समुद्र है।इस तथाकथित पत्रकार को लगता है कि पूरे भारत में बस यही चार राजपूत हैं और तो और चालीस मुकदमों में नामजद धनंजय सिंह तो राजपूत का सिरमौर है। एक अपराधी को सजा होना भी इन छुट्टू पत्रकारों को अपराध लगता है। ये संविधान बचाओ की लड़ाई लड रहा है। — Khemchandsaraswat (@khemchandsarasw) March 7, 2024

Notably, on Wednesday (6th March), the special MP/MLA court in UP’s Jaunpur sentenced former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh to a seven-year jail term. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 75 thousand for the extortion and kidnapping of the project manager of Namami Gange Yojana, Abhinav Singhal.