The rape case against Sajjan Jindal, Managing Director of the JSW Group, was false and the complainant tried to frame him, India Today has reported quoting Mumbai Police. As per the report by India Today, the Mumbai Police said the complainant filed the rape case against Jindal with the intention of framing the him in a false crime.

According to the investigation by the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Police, Sajjan Jindal did not go to the hotel on the day that the woman said Jindal tried to molest her in that hotel. Police collected testimony from witnesses at the hotel before concluding their findings.

Reportedly, the complainant did not appear to record her statement either, despite the police repeatedly writing to the court. She wasted the court’s time, as per police officials.Notably, the complainant had earlier claimed that police did not register her complaint for a long time.

Concluding that the complainant tried to frame Sajjan Jindal under a false crime, Mumbai Police requested the magistrate court to grant a summary judgement of the case.

According to the complainant, the police did not book any case despite the complaint being lodged early in 2023. Later, the case was registered after the court ordered to book an FIR.

The complaint of rape was filed against Sajjan Jindal, managing director of the JSW Group, by an actress at BKC police station in Mumbai. The complainant said that the crime took place in January 2022 in the penthouse of the head office of the company located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

According to her complaint, in January 2022, during a meeting at the company’s headquarters, Jindal escorted the actress to the penthouse. Despite her persistent protests and refusals, she claimed, that Jindal imposed himself on her. The complainant mentioned that despite the incident, she attempted to sustain a friendship with him. However, he ceased responding to her and eventually blocked her number. She said, “Before blocking my number in June 2022, he threatened me with dire consequences if I approached the police.”

Sajjan Jindal had denied the rape charges levelled against him at the time, and said he was committed to providing “full cooperation” throughout the investigation.

“Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family,” the group’s official release stated.