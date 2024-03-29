Friday, March 29, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTMC's Sheikh Shahjahan arranged goons over phone to orchestrate the attack on ED officials...
News Reports
Updated:

TMC’s Sheikh Shahjahan arranged goons over phone to orchestrate the attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali: CBI tells court

On January 5, the day the attack was carried out, Shahjahan had spoken to Ziauddin Molla and Didarbux Molla over the phone to orchestrate the act.

OpIndia Staff
Sheikh Shahjahan CBI
Sheikh Shahjahan (Image Source: Times of India)
1

On Thursday, March 28, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the district court that TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, who had masterminded the attack on ED officials on 5 January this year, had gathered goons to carry out the attack over the phone.

The admission was made before the Basirhat sub-divisional court, where Sheikh Shahjahan was produced on Thursday on the expiry of his CBI custody.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the CBI named two persons, namely Ziauddin Molla and Didarbux Molla. It was said that on January 5, the day the attack was carried out, Shahjahan had spoken to these two men over the phone to orchestrate the act.

The ED had earlier asserted, citing the call logs of Shahjahan’s two cellphones, that on January 5, when its officers and CAPF personnel were attacked by more than a thousand goons, Shahjahan was at his home.

On Thursday, the CBI counsel also requested to record the statements of three people in the case.

According to sources, the three people voluntarily consented to have their statements recorded, stating that the state police had wrongly implicated them to shield Shahjahan and his associates.

Notably, a total of 3 FIRs were lodged against him in two cases of assault against ED officials and CAPF personnel. On March 10, the CBI included ‘attempt to murder’ in two FIRs filed against Sheikh Shahjahan under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307. The FIRs were submitted at the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

On Friday (8th March), the CBI concluded a search at the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan.

Last month, Sheikh Shahjahan reportedly admitted to encouraging a crowd to attack an Enforcement Directorate team in January this year.

Sandeshkhali horror

On 8th February this year, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali took to the streets to protest against land grabbing, non-payment of wages and sexual violence committed by Trinamool Congress goon Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The women attacked Shahjahan’s illicitly obtained properties and set fire to a poultry farm owned by Shiba Prasad Hazra. They also surrounded the Sandeshkali police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the trio. The agitation in the village lasted for 3 days.

During that time, the TMC goons retaliated and the police acted as mute spectators. In several cases, the cops themselves resorted to harassment of the women. It had come to light that the residents were the subject of sexual violence by the TMC for a long time.

In a bid to pacify the angry villagers of Sandeshkhali, the TMC leadership suspended Uttam Sardar from the party for six years. The suspended TMC leader and Zilla Parishad member was subsequently arrested in the Sandeshkhali police station area on 10th February 2024.

On 17th February, the police arrested TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra over land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali. 

After large-scale protests and intervention of the Calcutta High Court, the primary accused Sheikh Shahjahan who had been at large for 55 days, was eventually arrested by the authorities in Minakhan, North 24 Parganas district on Thursday (29th February). During interrogation, the 53-year-old acknowledged that he was involved in the 5th January attack on the officials of the national agency who were searching his property as part of a ration scam investigation at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘People are fasting for Arvind Kejriwal’, claims his wife Sunita Kejriwal, launches WhatsApp ‘Aashirwaad’ campaign after saying his soul can be ‘felt’

Shraddha Pandey -

Students evacuated by Indian govt from Ukraine pay Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan’s security deposit for Lok Sabha elections

ANI -

Mukhtar Ansari’s wife absconding for a year: Read about Afsa Ansari, who tops the list of UP Police’s ‘lady dons’ and who carries a...

OpIndia Staff -

B*nc**d Hindus, I did what I wanted to: Shakir, father of three kids, flees after raping 3-year old in Delhi, lived in a Hindu’s...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Eye opener case for today’s generation’: Bharuch court denies bail to married Adil who posed as bachelor Arya Patel to trap a Hindu girl

OpIndia Staff -

‘Remember, the people who belittle women can never be trusted’: Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow in Mandi, slams Supriya Shrinate for derogatory comments

OpIndia Staff -

‘Health minister demanding action but file pending with CM for 45 days’: Delhi LG accuses Arvind Kejriwal of inaction in BSA college sexual harassment...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress to fight on 9, RJD on 26: As Congress is reduced to single-digit seats in Bihar, read how it is grasping at the...

Jinit Jain -

“I finally found peace”, says wife of deceased contractor Manna Singh killed by Mukhtar Ansari in 2009, family garlands photo after 14 years

OpIndia Staff -

2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case: 6 accused sentenced to life, 7th accused sent to 4 years jail, slain mafia Atiq Ahmed and...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com