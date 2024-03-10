Sunday, March 10, 2024
Updated:

‘Suspended’ TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan booked for attempt to murder, produced before Basirhat court

On Sunday (10th March), TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan was taken from the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata and produced before the Sub-Divisional Court in Basirhat.

OpIndia Staff
Sheikh Shahjahan produced before Basirhat court, image via X/ ANI
15

Days after the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahn in connection to the attack on Enforcement Directorate and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, the CBI has now booked the ‘suspended’ Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader for ‘attempt to murder.’

As per reports, a total of 3 FIRs were lodged against him in two cases of assault against ED officials and CAPF personnel. The CBI has included ‘attempt to murder’ in two FIRs filed against Sheikh Shahjahan under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307.

The FIRs were submitted at the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. On Friday (8th March), the CBI concluded a search at the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan.

The court will deliver a verdict on his custody. It must be mentioned that Sheikh Shahjahan has already spent 10 days in police remand.

Last month, Sheikh Shahjahan reportedly admitted to encouraging a crowd to attack an Enforcement Directorate team in January this year.

Sandeshkhali horror

On 8th February this year, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali took to the streets to protest against land grabbing, non-payment of wages and sexual violence committed by Trinamool Congress goon Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The women attacked Shahjahan’s illicitly obtained properties and set fire to a poultry farm owned by Shiba Prasad Hazra. They also surrounded the Sandeshkali police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the trio. The agitation in the village lasted for 3 days.

During that time, the TMC goons retaliated and the police acted as mute spectators. In several cases, the cops themselves resorted to harassment of the women. It had come to light that the residents were the subject of sexual violence by the TMC for a long time.

In a bid to pacify the angry villagers of Sandeshkhali, the TMC leadership suspended Uttam Sardar from the party for six years. The suspended TMC leader and Zilla Parishad member was subsequently arrested in the Sandeshkhali police station area on 10th February 2024.

On 17th February, the police arrested TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra over land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali. 

After large-scale protests and intervention of the Calcutta High Court, the primary accused Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on Thursday (29th February).

Searched termssheikh shahjahan, ed sheikh shahjahan attack, basirhat court sheikh shahjahan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

