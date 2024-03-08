Friday, March 8, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: CBI concludes search at the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan in North 24 Parganas

ANI
Sheikh Shahjahan CBI
Sheikh Shahjahan (Image Source: Times of India)
4

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday concluded a search at the residence of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, in connection with the Sandehskhali case, in which four officials from the Directorate of Enforcement came under attack while raiding the residence of the leader at Sandeshkhali village in the district.

Earlier in the day, the central agency initiated a search at the residence of the suspended TMC leader.

Following the Calcutta High Court’s directive, the Crime Investigation Department handed over custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday.

The CBI took Sheikh Shahjahan to Joka ESI Hospital for his medical examination after getting his handover from the CID.

Issuing a contempt notice to the West Bengal CID, the Calcutta High Court observed on Wednesday that an investigation into the attack on ED officials should be handed over to the CBI and also that the custody of accused Sheikh Shahjahan should be given to the agency today.

Calcutta High Court also observed that state police have played hide and seek in the matter.

“The accused is a political influencer. The investigation should be handed over to the CBI and the custody of the accused by 4:15 pm today,” the High Court said.

After weeks of no action, on February 29, TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police, after which West Bengal’s Basirhat Court remanded him to 10-day police custody.

He is also a key accused in the Sandeshkhali extortion, land grab, and sexual assault cases.

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district had been witnessing widespread protests against Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women were seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

