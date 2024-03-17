Sunday, March 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsParents of murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala welcome baby boy
News Reports
Updated:

Parents of murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala welcome baby boy

According to media reports, Moosewala's mother underwent vitro-fertilisation therapy (IVF) to conceive the baby.

ANI
Image Source: ANI
8

Parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab.

Moosewala’s father posted on his Facebook official page, saying they were blessed with the younger brother of Moosewala.

“With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love,” Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.

Earlier, Balkaur Singh had denied the reports of his wife’s pregnancy at the age of 58, and even requested everyone not to believe rumours.

“We are thankful to Sidhu’s fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead that there are so many rumours going around about the family, that they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all,” his post shared on Facebook read.

According to media reports, Moosewala’s mother underwent vitro-fertilisation therapy (IVF) to conceive the baby.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa Civil Hospital. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver’s seat by locals.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP’s Vijay Singla.

On November 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSidhu Moosewala songs
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com