When Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was giving assurances on his party’s behalf to the INDIA bloc members in Delhi’s historical Ramlila Maidan, at the same time West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee’s struck a different tone in Nadia, stating that her party is fighting against the Congress and accused the grand old party as well as CPI(M) of indirectly supporting the BJP.

Despite O’Brien’s affirmation that “TMC is very much was, is and will be part of the INDIA alliance,” Banerjee, back at home, emphasized that “Voting for Congress means voting for BJP,” implying a strategic divergence from Congress.

She further claimed that the TMC is contesting against the alliance of CPM-BJP-Congress, denouncing any formal coalition formation.

“Congress is contesting the elections in alliance with the Left here. Voting for them means voting for BJP,” West Bengal Chief Minister said.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee further mentioned that it is fighting against the alliance of the CPM-BJP-Congress.

“We are fighting alone. I have heard that the CPM and Congress are saying that they are fighting as part of the INDIA alliance. Here, no alliance has been formed. Here a scam has happened. The CPM-BJP-Congress are on one side and the Trinamool is on the other side,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Chief Minister Banerjee also said that Congress and CPI(M) is extending support to BJP which is “riotous” party.

“Do you remember Bilkis Bano’s case? Do you remember the Hathras incident? Do you remember the riots in Gujarat? So remember, BJP is a riotous party and Congress, CPM have supported them,” she said.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh sought to clarify the party’s position, saying that his party is totally committed with the INDIA bloc at the national level but in Bengal, Congress and CPM are giving advantage to the BJP.

“INDIA allaince has been floated by our leader Mamata Banerjee, the name ‘INDIA’ was also given by the CM. We are with the INDIA alliance at the national level, but in West Bengal, the state Congress and CPM have become the agents of the BJP. They don’t have an organisation to fight the BJP, but they do politics against TMC to give advantage to BJP, and hence in Bengal, TMC will contest all 42 seats against the BJP, Congress and CPM,” Ghosh told ANI.

Amidst this political discourse, tensions between TMC and Congress escalated, with both parties accusing each other of tacitly aligning with the BJP.

TMC is going solo in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha polls as it is contesting all 42 seats against BJP, Congress, and CPM in the state.

Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s distancing from the alliance stems from fear of Prime Minister Modi and potential scrutiny by investigative agencies. Chowdhury alleged that Banerjee prioritizes defeating him over BJP, citing TMC’s nomination of Yusuf Pathan against him in Berhampore.

“Mamata Banerjee is worried about facing Modi. She is worried that if the ED and CBI start visiting TMC on Modi’s orders, it could pose a risk to the TMC party. So, by distancing herself from the alliance, Mamata Banerjee is sending a message to Modi’s office: Don’t be upset with me; I’m not part of the alliance and I won’t compete with the BJP,” he said.

The Congress leader also claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s main aim is to defeat Adhir Chowdhury at any cost, even if it means BJP winning.

“Adhir Chowdhary must be defeated at any cost. Mamata Banerjee has no problem if the BJP wins instead, that’s why Yusuf Pathan was nominated from here,” he said.

Yousuf Pathan has been fielded from Berhampore, where Congress heavyweight, Adhir Chowdhury is a sitting MP.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury challenged Banerjee to contest from Berhampore, suggesting her defeat would signify TMC’s failure. The political rhetoric reflects the intensifying competition and strategic maneuvering ahead of the elections.

He went a step further, daring her and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee to contest from Berhampore adding that the loss of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate will denote the defeat of the chief minister.

“I challenge Mamata Banerjee to engage in the electoral battle from Berhampore and emerge victorious against me. Alternatively, if she opts not to participate, she should nominate Abhishek Banerjee or announce that if the Congress candidate wins that would mean defeat of TMC supremo. She can employ all available resources to secure a victory, while I rely solely on the people’s support. Let’s see who wins,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress on multiple occasions have called Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury “BJP agent”.

On January 29, Kunal Ghosh said that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continuously maligns the image of TMC in public and that the top leadership of Congress should think about it.

“Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continuously keeps maligning our party and government, he is working like BJP’s agent and with CPI(M). Delhi leaders should think about this,” Kunal Ghosh said.

Both parties also displayed their mutual discontent over the Sandeshkali incident.

Adhir Ranjan had urged that the investigation in Sandeshkhali should be conducted by the Supreme Court, whereas Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that BJP, Congress and CPI-M are engaged in trying to provoke the situation as the region returns towards normalcy.

“BJP, Congress and CPI-M were provoking and hence on the direction of CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee ordered the formation of a four-member committee,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

West Bengal, which sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will be voting in all seven phases.

Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)