On Sunday (17th March), in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a case of alleged attempt at Christian conversion surfaced, sparking agitation from Hindu organisations who mobilised in protest at the event. Allegations have been made against Christian missionaries, accusing them of deceitfully attempting to convert poor Hindus.

The police responded by registering a case and detaining several individuals, while documents about Christianity were seized from the premises. Additionally, the presence of foreigners at the gathering has been reported, adding complexity to the ongoing investigation.

The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Kaushambi police station in Ghaziabad. Members of Hindu organizations filed a complaint at the police station, detailing that on Sunday, outsiders distributed pamphlets advocating Christianity among economically disadvantaged Hindu families in the Kaushambi area. These pamphlets urged everyone to assemble at a designated location. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was also alerted to the gathering. Upon arrival, numerous VHP activists found several minors, including foreign nationals, among those present.

VHP activists claim that Hindus were enticed with monetary incentives at the gathering. Along with this money, they were provided with books containing content on various religions, causing confusion among attendees. Following the outcry from Hindu organizations, the police intervened at the venue. It is reported that the police were not informed beforehand about the program. Initially, they calmed the protesting crowd before escorting the event organizers to the police station. OpIndia possesses a copy of the complaint.

Among those present on the stage, individuals from USA and Korea have also been identified. Women were also among the organizers. Several individuals have been detained and are currently undergoing questioning. OpIndia discovered the distributed pamphlet, bearing the headline “Remember the Sacrifice of Jesus.” Below, it features a biblical quote from Luke 22:19, urging readers to “Do so in remembrance of me.” The pamphlet issues a call for all individuals to gather at 7:45 p.m. on 24th March 2024, at Park Crown Banquet Hall, Kaushambi. Alongside this call, there is an invitation to commemorate the death of Jesus this year.

Another pamphlet also mentions a special speech based on the Bible. Its title is, “The Dead Will Come Back to Life. It is reality, not a dream.” For more information, a website named jw.org and its barcode are also printed. The copyright of all these is said to be with the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society in Pennsylvania, USA. Other pamphlets being circulated carry questions such as “What the world will be like when Satan’s reign ends” and “Will the dead come back to life?” At present, the Ghaziabad police have not yet issued any official statement on this matter. The police statement will be updated in the news when it is released.