Some Hindu youths were brutally attacked late on Sunday (March 3, 2024) night after a minor clash over playing cricket in Sayajipura, Vadodara. The accused persons have been identified as Ajaz Pathan, Moin Pathan, Sohil Diwan, and Urvesh Pathan from the village. The youngsters who were injured in the incident were taken to the hospital, while the four offenders were arrested and imprisoned by Kapurai police.

According to the information collected, the assaulted youth had a fight with the accused about a minor issue while playing cricket in Sayajipura, Vadodara. Following the fight, the accused persons called the aggrieved party to make amends. As the Hindu teenagers approached to seek reconciliation, the accused attacked them with sharp weapons. The Hindu youths who were attacked were badly injured. They were brought to the hospital, and their condition is stated to be stable now.

According to media reports, following the fight, Urvesh Pathan, Sohil Dewan, Ejaz Pathan, and Moin Pathan planned an attack on Hindu teenagers to settle the scores. Sohil Dewan, Ejaz Pathan, and Moin Pathan brutally stabbed the Hindu youth who went for reconciliation on being called. During the attack, everyone who accompanied the victim was also injured.

The village sarpanch confirmed the incident

OpIndia contacted the Sarpanch of the village to find out the reality of the brutal attack on the Hindu youth in Sayajipura. Confirming the incident to our team, he said, “The incident is true, the issue was that they (the victimized youths) were playing cricket. In the meantime, there was an argument on the Muslim side about something. The accused hurled vulgar abuse at these youths by calling them racist words. Due to this, the brawl became fierce. The Muslim boys then called them in the name of reconciliation and attacked them. This was planned. There were four main persons involved in this attack. One of the victims sustained more injuries but his condition is now stable.”

Brother of the victim Hindu youth made shocking claims

After confirming the incident with the Sarpanch, OpIndia contacted the family of one of the victims. He made several startling claims on condition of anonymity. Giving information, he said, “My younger brother has been injured in this attack. My brother got stabbed/daggered when he went for settlement. He has been stabbed in the back two to three inches deep and also beaten in the face. Now we have done a CT scan, the report is yet to come.”

He added, “These people are already a nuisance. They kill anyone whenever they want. All of them are very headstrong, they fight and kill normal people to assert their authority, tease our sisters and daughters, form gangs, and fight. Many criminal cases have been reported against these people. Earlier it used to happen in UP Bihar but now it happens here also. Gujarat has deteriorated.”

‘They carry knives, children do not even go to school out of fear on Jumma day’

About the problem faced by the Hindus of Chhari-Chappa Rakhegam, he said, “Every Friday, people from outside the village come to offer prayers and block the entire road. These people try to surround the village from all sides. There is Anganwadi just in front of the mosque. The torture is such that the children do not go there on Fridays. Children are afraid to see the knives these people carry, so they don’t go there. Their constructions have been erected illegally up to the road. We face trouble while commuting.”

Claims that the village mosque is illegal

During this conversation, the victim’s brother claimed that the mosque in the village was built illegally. He made a serious allegation on the former sarpanch of the village and said, “If you come to the village, you will know how much illegal construction these people have furthered. If you look at the old records, you will realize that the mosque is also illegal. But they were allowed to construct it to avoid riot. At that time, the village sarpanch was Abdul Wazir and the mosque has been built after submitting false documents.”

Revealing about the fear of Muslims in the village, he said, “If someone raises an objection in their matters, then they start fighting. People are suffering due to their acts of violence. There have been such incidents in the past too, but then they settle by dragging the elders in between. Earlier, the village housed fewer Muslims. Now people are being brought from outside and are being settled here. The sisters-daughters-women of the village are suffering due to these people and nobody can even protest. Everyone is afraid that they will attack or kill if the protests are carried out.”

‘Every year their houses are increasing, local Muslims are helping people from outside villages to come and settle here’

Claiming that the demography is changing in the village, the victim’s brother said, “Earlier there were few Muslim houses in the village, now eight to ten houses are increasing every year. Local Muslims are helping them to settle here. The harassment from outsiders is very high. The Muslims of the village give him full support.”

On being asked about the constant fears, he says, “Now we are sitting here, someone will go and tell them and I may also be attacked tomorrow. But every word I have said is true. Anyone who wants to confirm it, come here, I will show you the proof of what I have said.”

Speaking to OpIndia, he demanded from the police administration and the government that the accused should be severely punished. “Steps should be taken to prevent such incident from happening to any member of his village or family in the future,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that a case has been registered against Urvesh Pathan, Sohil Diwan, Ejaz Pathan and Moin Pathan under the section of Atrocity Act and section 307, 326 of IPC in connection with the brutal attack on Hindu youths in Sayajipura. All the accused have been picked up by Kapurai Police of Vadodara and their interrogation process has been started. On the other hand, tight police arrangements have been made in the village as well.