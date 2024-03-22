Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal late on Thursday,21st March, night followed the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant protection to Kejriwal from arrest.

The two-judge bench headed by Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain on Thursday refused to grant interim protection to the AAP Chief from arrest saying that the court is not inclined to grant relief to Kejriwal at this stage.

Kejriwal had moved court after refusing to appear before the ED in the wake of the ninth summons that he was served in the liquor policy scam case. Kejriwal refused to appear citing various excuses.

Appearing on behalf of the ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju said that Kejriwal’s petition is not maintainable. “The petition is not maintainable that was our main ground. And according to us, it’s not maintainable, it’s a desperate attempt for him to file the petition. Delhi HC stated that we are not inclined to grant an interim relief.”

The Delhi High Court asked the ED to provide it all the proof it has against the Delhi Chief Minister. Upon examining the same, the court refused to grant interim protection to Kejriwal.

“What prevented you (ED) from arresting him, why are you issuing summons back to back?” the court asked ASG SV Raju. He responded saying, “We never said that we are going to arrest. The power is there. You come join the investigation, we may or may not arrest you.”

Representing Kejriwal, advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought that no coercive action should be taken against him submitting that summons did not reveal whether he was summoned as a witness or suspect or accused.

“I have apprehension that my arrest would be for political purposes,” Singhvi said. ED alleged in its statement that arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in the case conspired with top AAP leaders including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation.

“She was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders,” ED said further claiming that illegal funds as kickbacks from wholesalers was generated for AAP.

“Kavitha and her associates were to recover the proceeds of crime paid in advance to AAP and to further generate profits/proceeds of crime from this entire conspiracy,” the central agency alleged.

Merely hours after the HC’s order refusing interim protection, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal from his residence on Thursday night.