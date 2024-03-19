The problem of pirates in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean Region was repeatedly seen in the last few months. Most of the pirates hail from Somalia. What caught global attention was the role played by the Indian Navy in the rescue operations for captured ships on multiple occasions. It, therefore, becomes necessary to know why Somalia has so many pirates and what are the conditions in the Sunni Muslim country leading people to resort to piracy. Before delving into the Somali realms, we will first take a fresh look at the recent rescue operations.

The Indian Navy rescued MV Ruen of Bulgaria

On Monday (18th March), the Bulgarian President expressed his gratitude to the Indian Navy for successfully carrying out a rescue operation on the hijacked Bulgarian ship, MV Ruen. The “Rouen” ship with eight Bulgarians, nine Myanmarese and one Angolan citizen on board was captured by pirates in the Arabian Sea in December last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed India’s commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region. PM Modi expressed appreciation for the President of Bulgaria Radev, and conveyed India’s satisfaction that the seven Bulgarian nationals were safe and would soon be returning home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed India's commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region. PM Modi expressed appreciation for the President of Bulgaria Radev, and conveyed India's satisfaction that the seven Bulgarian nationals were safe and would soon be returning home.

The ship “Rouen” with eight Bulgarians, nine Myanmar and one Angolan citizen on board was captured by pirates in the Arabian Sea on 14th December 2023. It was rescued by the Indian Navy on 16th March 2024.

The Indian Navy rescued Al Naeemi of Pakistan from the clutches of the pirates of Somalia

On 30th January 2024, the Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra successfully rescued a hijacked fishing vessel Al Naeemi and the 19 crew members onboard, all Pakistani nationals. The Pakistani vessel was hijacked by 11 Somali pirates, around 800 miles off the coast of Kochi, along the East Coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.

INS Sumitra carried out 2nd successful anti-piracy operation, rescuing 19 crew members and vessel from Somali pirates.

Having thwarted the Piracy attempt on FV Iman, the warship has carried out another successful anti-piracy ops off the East Coast of Somalia, rescuing Fishing Vessel Al… https://t.co/QZz9bCihaU pic.twitter.com/6AonHw51KX — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 30, 2024

The Indian Navy took to social media to inform about the anti-piracy operation successfully thwarted by INS Sumitra, the indigenous offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations in the east of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.

The Indian Navy rescued FV Iman of Iran

The rescue of the Pakistani fishing ship Al Naeemi came within 36 hours after INS Sumitra, which was deployed on anti-piracy operations, rescued another Iranian fishing vessel FV Iman with 17 crew members on board. In a total of 36 hours, INS Sumitra rescued two hijacked fishing vessels along with 36 crew, 17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani, in the southern Arabian Sea.

On 29th January 2024, INS Sumitra responded to a distress call regarding the hijacking of FV Iman to safely rescue the crew members and arrested the hijackers. The Indian Navy spokesperson said, “A swift response by the Indian Navy’s mission-deployed warship ensures the safe release of the hijacked vessel and crew. INS Sumitra, on anti-piracy operations along the East coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress message regarding the hijacking of an Iranian-flagged Fishing Vessel (FV) Iman. The FV had been boarded by pirates, and the crew had been taken as hostages. After that, the fishing vessel was sanitized and released for onward transit.”

INS Sumitra, on anti-piracy operations along East coast of Somalia and Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress message regarding hijacking of an Iranian flagged Fishing Vessel.

“The pirates have been disarmed and asked to move towards Somalia. The INS Sumitra has now moved out of the area. The ALH Dhruv choppers on board the warship had encircled the hijacked vessel to issue warnings to the pirates on board it,” said defence officials.

The Indian Navy rescued MV Lila Norfolk near Somalia

On 4th January 2024, merchant vessel MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked by pirates 300 nautical miles east of Somalia, while it was sailing from Port Du Aco in Brazil and was bound for Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain. After a high-voltage drama in the high seas, all 21 crew members including 15 Indian nationals from the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia coast were safely evacuated by the Indian Navy on 5th January 2024.

#IndianNavy’s Swift Response to the Hijacking Attempt of MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea.

All 21 crew (incl #15Indians) onboard safely evacuated from the citadel.



Sanitisation by MARCOs has confirmed absence of the hijackers.



The attempt of hijacking by the pirates… https://t.co/OvudB0A8VV pic.twitter.com/616q7avNjg — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 5, 2024

The Indian Navy’s Mission Deployed Platforms responded swiftly to the hijacking attempt on board a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier after it received a message on the UKMTO portal indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel. In response to the situation, the Indian Navy launched a Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and diverted INS Chennai, deployed for maritime security operations, to assist the vessel. The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy, and MPA of interception by the Indian Naval warship.

What about Somalia?

Somalia is a country located in the Horn of Africa, bordered by Ethiopia to the west, Djibouti to the northwest, the Gulf of Aden to the north, the Indian Ocean to the east, and Kenya to the southwest. It has a population of around 15 million people, consisting mainly of ethnic Somalis, with Islam being the predominant religion and Somali and Arabic being the official languages.

Somalia has experienced significant political instability and conflict since the overthrow of President Siad Barre in 1991, leading to the collapse of central government institutions. This has resulted in various societal and economic challenges, including widespread poverty, inadequate infrastructure, lack of access to basic services such as healthcare and education, and internal displacement of populations. Additionally, the country has been plagued by inter-clan conflicts and the presence of terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab.

Maritime piracy in Somalia

One of the most notable issues arising from the instability and lawlessness in Somalia is maritime piracy. Economic desperation, coupled with the absence of effective governance, led to the emergence of piracy as a lucrative business. Somali pirates hijacked ships passing through the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, often demanding hefty ransom payments for the release of the vessels and crew.

Somalia has a long seashore. Image Source: Google Maps

Piracy in the region posed significant risks to international trade, maritime transportation, and the safety of seafarers. It resulted in increased insurance costs for shipping companies and disrupted vital supply routes. Moreover, the violence associated with piracy, including hostage-taking and occasional clashes with naval forces, made it a serious threat to regional stability and security. The problem of Somalian pirates reached to its peak during 2010-2012. Then the combined efforts and international cooperation gradually brought it down.

Efforts to control the problem

Efforts to combat piracy in the waters of Somalia involved international naval patrols, cooperation between various countries and organisations, and the -implementation of best practices for ship security. Additionally, some efforts focused on addressing the root causes of piracy, such as poverty and lack of economic opportunities, through initiatives aimed at promoting economic development and strengthening governance structures onshore. But these efforts were less effective than the concrete action against pirates.

In recent years, there has been a significant decline in piracy off the coast of Somalia due to these concerted efforts. Naval patrols, improved ship security measures, and international cooperation have helped deter pirate attacks and disrupt pirate networks. However, the underlying issues that contributed to the emergence of piracy, such as instability and poverty, persist in Somalia, highlighting the need for continued efforts to address these root causes to ensure long-term stability and security in the region.

The Indian Navy is dedicated to acting as the primary responder in the region, ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in collaboration with international partners and friendly foreign countries. In the recent few months, the Indian Navy has rescued multiple ships from these pirates of Somalia and ensured safety in the Indian Ocean Region.