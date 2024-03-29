On Friday (29th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates engaged in a comprehensive discussion covering a wide range of critical subjects, including Artificial Intelligence and India’s notable advancements in digital technology. Their dialogue delved into the significant impact of technology in healthcare, exemplified by India’s innovative utilisation of drones to empower women and its effective strategies in combating the COVID-19 pandemic through domestically developed vaccines, highlighting the nation’s self-sufficiency in crucial healthcare solutions.

Additionally, they discussed India’s proactive approach towards addressing climate change, emphasising the country’s dedication to sustainable development.

PM Modi said, “When I went to the G20 Summit in Indonesia, the curiosity of all the countries of the world was how you brought about this Digital Revolution. Then I used to explain to them that firstly I have democratized this technology so that no one will have a monopoly on it. This will be of the public and by the public.”

He added, “The technological advancements I am most excited about are in the sectors of health, agriculture, and education. I have built around 2 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in villages. I directly connect these health centres with the best hospitals keeping modern technology as a bridge between the two.”

He further said, “I want to provide the best education to children. I want to undo the shortcomings of teachers with technology. Additionally, we are working towards aligning content with children’s interests whether that be in visuals or storytelling. I am ensuring technological advancements in agriculture too. We are bringing a big revolution, and I want to change the mindset.”

‘Digital villages, Lakhpati Didis and Drone Didis’

Telling more about the digital revolution in India, PM Modi said, “When I used to hear about the digital divide in the world, I did decide that I would not let anything like that happen in my country. Digital public infrastructure is a big requirement in itself. Today, I am extending the digital facilities to all our villages.”

Detailing his efforts to empower the women in the country, PM Modi said, “I have launched a programme – NaMo Drone Didi. I have two goals behind this programme- 1). To make 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in the country i.e. making 3 crore women of the country to earn Rs. 1 lakh annually, that too from underprivileged families. 2). I want to modernise agriculture, and I want to ensure women’s participation in the same. Today, Drone Didis say – ‘We didn’t know how to ride a bicycle, but today, we have become pilots, we’re operating drones!'”

‘Need to establish Dos and Don’ts in case of AI tech’

PM Modi said, “I think that there is a significant risk of misuse when a powerful technology like AI is placed in unskilled hands, in untrained hands. I suggest that we should start with clear watermarks on AI-generated content to prevent misinformation. This isn’t to devalue AI creations but to recognise them for what they are. Also, in the case of deepfakes, it is crucial to acknowledge and present that a particular deepfake content is AI-generated along with the mention of its source. These measures are really important, especially in the beginning. We, thus, need to establish some Dos and Don’ts.”

PM Modi further, “In the coming days, I want to give my scientists a budget for cervical cancer – especially for the girl child. I want to tell them that you do research in this too, make vaccines and with very little money we want to vaccinate all the girls of our country.”

PM Modi told Bill Gates about the Statue of Unity. He said, “I have collected pieces of iron from farmers of 6 lakh villages of India, melted them and used them in the statue. I brought soil from every village, with that soil I made a unity wall, it contains soil from 6 lakh villages of India. There is a feeling of our unity behind it. I created the ‘Statue of Unity’ to show how we created unity amidst the diversity of such a big country. This is the tallest statue in the world which was built in the shortest time.”

PM Modi on spirituality

Talking about his sources of energy and inspiration, PM Modi said, “I find my inner peace through a spiritual practice instilled in me by my teachers. This energises me greatly. This energy doesn’t stem from physical strength but from my dedication and from my emotional connection to the mission at hand.”

Detailing more on his views on running a government and the extent of the interference in lives of people, he said, “I want to lead a government in which any unnecessary governmental intervention from the lives of the middle class people gets eliminated. For those in poverty, who genuinely require government assistance, the assistance should be readily available in abundance.”

During this conversation, Bill Gates also lauded India’s growth and progress in the technological sector especially the AI. He said, “I think the key point is that the digital infrastructure keeps getting richer. A lot of people know about the identity system and the payment systems… But as you are moving into the different areas for farmers, registering their land, tutoring for kids and the health records, that’s kind of a second phase. And we are just at the beginning now of the third phase where these advances in artificial intelligence will come on top of that and make the value even better.”