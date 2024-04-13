The Congress party suffered a major setback in Rajasthan just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, as 400 party workers resigned from the membership of the party. The mass resignation took place on Friday (12th April) amid anger over the party’s alliance with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat. Congress leader Tejpal Mirdha addressed a press conference and shared the details regarding this decision by the party workers.

The Congress party has forged an alliance with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) for the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat, leaving it vacant for the RLP’s candidacy. Hanuman Beniwal, the incumbent Nagaur MP and leader of the RLP, is the alliance candidate from this constituency.

The uproar within Congress arose following the suspension of three Congress leaders for six years. Based on a complaint filed by Beniwal, the leaders were accused of campaigning in support of BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha in Nagaur. Among the suspended individuals were former MLA Bhararam, Tejpal Mirdha, Chairperson of Kuchera Municipality, and Sukharam Dodwadiya. In response to their suspension, the trio resigned from their memberships in the Congress party in protest.

Congress leader Tejpal Mirdha said in the press conference held on Friday, “Congress was in a strong position in Nagaur during Assembly polls. It won four out of eight seats. Even in Lok Sabha polls, its position was equally strong. Despite this, why was the alliance formed with the RLP.”

He added, “Hanuman Beniwal is a tool who is trying to destroy the Congress in Nagaur. Congress workers have been deeply shocked by the formation of an alliance with such a person. That’s why we all are giving our collective resignation letter.”

He further said, “Congress high command allied with RLP without the consent of the local Congress state unit. This alliance has been imposed on us. RLP had worked to defeat Congress in the entire district. We never shared the stage with the BJP. Still, Beniwal expelled us from the party. The Congress, without any information or show cause notice, directly issued a Tughlaqi decree and expelled us.”

Tejpal Mirdha remarked, “Now Congress is no longer the same party which it used to be in the past. Here one person is running the party according to his wish and will. This message must reach the Congress high command that the party is destroying itself in Rajasthan.”

Elections in Rajasthan will take place in two phases, on 19th and 26th April, with Nagaur set to go to polls in the first phase on 19th April.