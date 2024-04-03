After CPI leader Annie Raja filed her nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Wednesday said that fielding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad is a “short-sighted” decision of the party.

Earlier today, CPI candidate from Wayanad, Annie Raja filed her nomination against Congress’ sitting MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi.

“Certain questions are being raised in public today as to why Congress decided to field Rahul Gandhi against Annie Raja from Wayanad. During his two yatra ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” his fight was against the BJP and his ideology but when it comes to electoral battles, Mr Rahul Gandhi has not chosen to fight the BJP straight away. He has chosen to fight against the left. What message does Congress want to send out?” D Raja told ANI on Wednesday.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader asked the Congress to take decision in larger perspective of the country’s future.

“Fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad is a short-sighted decision of Congress. Congress party should think in larger perspective of the country’s future. This is what I said last time. He could have chosen any other constituency in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, or Karnataka. Congress should take note of why people are raising questions,” he added.

Annie Raja and Rahul Gandhi filed their nomination on the same day.

The CPI is a partner of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

Kerala, one of the few states where the Congress still has a strong presence, sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha.

While the CPI and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, the two parties are fierce contenders in Kerala with both parties pitting their strongest candidates against each other.

Rahul Gandhi bagged 706,367 votes from Wayanad with 64.7 per cent vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. CPI candidate PP Suneer who came second got 274,597 votes securing 25.1 per cent vote share.

The Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 out of 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While the Congress won 15 seats, its allies Indian Union Muslim League won two seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party won one and the Kerala Congress (M) won one seat.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the South Indian state across all 20 seats is scheduled for April 26, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)