Sunday, April 21, 2024
‘Why didn’t you vote for our party’: DMK goons in Tamil Nadu attack woman for voting for BJP, victim dies on the spot

The police are now looking for seven accused, namely Arul, Pandian, Arivumani, Ravi, Raja, Kalaimani, and Dharmaraj.

DMK supremo MK Stalin (left), deceased Gomathi (right), images via Hindustan Times and Dinamalar
On Friday (19th April), a mob of Dravidra Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) workers attacked a woman named Gomathi for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The incident occurred in the Pakkirimaniyam village in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. As per a report by Dinamalar, the DMK goons came to the residence of Gomathi after learning that she had voted for the BJP.

They had a heated argument with the victim, following which they brutally assaulted her. “Why didn’t you vote for our party,” they were heard saying.

According to a report by Nakkheeran, Gomathi died on the spot after being mercilessly attacked by the DMK goons. On receiving information about the matter, the police rushed to the place.

The cops then transferred the dead body of the victim to the Vrudhachalam Government Hospital for autopsy. The police are now looking for seven accused, who are identified as Arul, Pandian, Arivumani, Ravi, Raja, Kalaimani, and Dharmaraj.

In the meantime, the police have arrested three women for their involvement in the murder of Gomathi.

Tamil Nadu went to polls on Friday (19th April) in all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. The ruling DMK government faces an uphill challenge in the State from the Annamalai-led BJP.


