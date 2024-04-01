Monday, April 1, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Election Commission issues notice to organisers for holding Iftar party on road in Karnataka’s Mangaluru

The development comes after videos of the incident went viral on social media. In these viral videos capturing the incident, one can observe rows of chairs arranged and food plates placed along one side of the road in the busy Mudipu Junction area during Ramadan.

OpIndia Staff
3

The Election Commission has served a notice to the organiser of an Iftar party for holding it on a busy road in Mangaluru, Karnataka on Friday (29th March). As per reports, the poll body has issued the notice to the organiser, identified as Abu Bakar, for causing a public nuisance by blocking the road for holding the iftar party.

The development comes after videos of the incident went viral on social media. In these viral videos capturing the incident, one can observe rows of chairs arranged and food plates placed along one side of the road in the busy Mudipu Junction area during Ramadan. The logistical arrangement led to a road blockage and inconvenience to the commuters.

After the videos went viral, netizens raised questions as to why the Iftar party was held on a busy road instead of an indoor venue or at a designated public hall. Several netizens also slammed the state government for not taking stern action against the event organisers and clearing the road for traffic movement. They also charged the Congress government of practising appeasement politics through such developments. 

For those unversed, Muslims break their fast during Ramadan after sunset with an Iftar meal. The Iftar Party in the Mudipu junction area was attended by rickshaw drivers, traders, and locals of the area, sparking outrage for causing a public nuisance by blocking the road.

After public outrage, the Election Commission issued the notice to the organiser, Abu Bakar in light of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforced in Karnataka following the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls schedule.

Notably, during the MCC period, the administration comes directly under the control of the Election Commission, enabling it to take action to address concerns related to public gatherings and events.

While the election across the nation will be held in 7 phases from 19th April to 1st June, voting in Karnataka will take place in two phases on 26th April and 7th May.

