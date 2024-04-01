The Election Commission has served a notice to the organiser of an Iftar party for holding it on a busy road in Mangaluru, Karnataka on Friday (29th March). As per reports, the poll body has issued the notice to the organiser, identified as Abu Bakar, for causing a public nuisance by blocking the road for holding the iftar party.

The development comes after videos of the incident went viral on social media. In these viral videos capturing the incident, one can observe rows of chairs arranged and food plates placed along one side of the road in the busy Mudipu Junction area during Ramadan. The logistical arrangement led to a road blockage and inconvenience to the commuters.

No, this is not Pakistan or any other Islamic dominance country.



This is Iftar lunch on public road in Mangaluru, Karnataka.



That’s free bus ticket, free electricity side effects for you. Soon it will be a Non Hindu state too.



That's Congress govt for you. Vote responsibly. pic.twitter.com/UfavZGah2K — Sunny (@being_sunny1) March 30, 2024

India, Karnataka: Iftar hoisted by blocking a public road at Mudipu junction, Mangaluru.



They always impose their religion on everyone else. pic.twitter.com/BBpRMDXemO — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) March 30, 2024

Iftar lunch on a public road at Mudipu junction, Mangaluru, #Karnataka.



This is the heights of appeasement politics #Congress government can reach to solidify their votes.

These are the same bunch who'll question the vision of making our country at par with the developed… pic.twitter.com/tbRiEBZrqq — DrVinushaReddy(Modi ka Pariwar) (@vinushareddyb) March 30, 2024

After the videos went viral, netizens raised questions as to why the Iftar party was held on a busy road instead of an indoor venue or at a designated public hall. Several netizens also slammed the state government for not taking stern action against the event organisers and clearing the road for traffic movement. They also charged the Congress government of practising appeasement politics through such developments.

For those unversed, Muslims break their fast during Ramadan after sunset with an Iftar meal. The Iftar Party in the Mudipu junction area was attended by rickshaw drivers, traders, and locals of the area, sparking outrage for causing a public nuisance by blocking the road.

After public outrage, the Election Commission issued the notice to the organiser, Abu Bakar in light of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforced in Karnataka following the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls schedule.

Notably, during the MCC period, the administration comes directly under the control of the Election Commission, enabling it to take action to address concerns related to public gatherings and events.

While the election across the nation will be held in 7 phases from 19th April to 1st June, voting in Karnataka will take place in two phases on 26th April and 7th May.