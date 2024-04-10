Wednesday, April 10, 2024
China, not India, interfered in 2019 and 2021 Canada elections, says Canadian panel probing charges of foreign interference

"We know that the People's Republic of China (PRC) clandestinely and deceptively interfered in both the elections," the commission said

OpIndia Staff
Justin Trudeau is scheduled to testify on Wednesday, 10th April, local time.
India did not interfere in Canada elections in 2019 and 2021, Canadian officials have said rejecting the allegations made by the Canadian intelligence agencies.

Canadian officials who have been investigating the allegations of foreign interference into the Canadian elections stated in a report that no evidence has been found showing any meddling by India to influence the polls.

“I do not believe that during the 2021 election we saw evidence of the Government of India using those tools in the campaign,” an official part of the investigation said.

Moreover, the panel has mentioned China’s involvement in influencing the Canadian elections in 2019 and 2021.

The Canadian media reported that according to the declassified top-secret briefing report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), India was identified as a “potential threat” to Canadian elections along with China.

As per reports, the probe panel including former Deputy Foreign Minister, Marta Morgan and Former Cabinet Secretary, Janice Charette highlighted the absence of Indian government tactics in the campaign.

“We know that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) clandestinely and deceptively interfered in both the elections,” the commission said.

“In both cases, these FI (foreign interference) activities were pragmatic in nature and focused primarily on supporting those viewed to be either ‘pro-PRC’ or ‘neutral’ on issues of interest to the PRC government,” it said.

The CSIS had recently suggested that both India and Pakistan had tried to interfere in the Canadian elections following which the Opposition were unhappy about China’s possible role.

A commission was then set up by the Trudeau government. Justin Trudeau is scheduled to testify on Wednesday, 10th April, local time.

India has denied the allegations long before. “We have seen media reports about the Canadian commission inquiring into …We strongly reject all such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections. It is not the government of India’s policy to interfere in the democratic processes of other countries. In fact, quite on the contrary, it is Canada which has been interfering in our internal affairs,” External Affairs Ministry (EAM) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Canada has strained its ties with New Delhi over similar allegations of foreign interference including alleged involvement in the role of the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

