Thursday, April 25, 2024
HomePoliticsWealth re-distribution: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai asks Rahul Gandhi to distribute his 'benami...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Wealth re-distribution: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai asks Rahul Gandhi to distribute his ‘benami assets’ first

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken about the re-distribution of the nation's property. First, let him distribute his benami assets," Bommai said.

ANI
Image Source: Hindustan Times
4

Former chief minister and BJP candidate from the Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress and asked Rahul Gandhi to distribute his ‘benami assets’, before speaking about the re-distribution of the nation’s property.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken about the re-distribution of the nation’s property. First, let him distribute his benami assets,” Bommai said.

Addressing a campaign meeting in Gajendragad on Wednesday, he said, “The INDI Alliance didn’t know who is their PM candidate. Mamata Banerjee claims herself as the PM, Arvind Kejriwal in jail said he would become the PM, Sharad Pawar said he was in the race for the PM post and Lalu Prasad Yadav said he was ready to take the responsibility.”

“Rahul Gandhi didn’t want to become the PM. What should be understood if a son who has attained the age of marriage, refuses to get married? For how many more years, did the Congress party want to cheat people? That party was born out of lies. The Congress party would be finished if Narendra Modi becomes the PM for the third time,” he added.

The former CM said that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has been signing these guarantee cards, is he the Prime Minister or President? The guarantee given by him has no value. People must tear and throw the cards.

He said out of the total 543 seats, they required 272 seats for the simple majority but the Congress was contesting only 230 seats. So, it would not get majority. In total, the Congress wouldn’t win even 40 seats. The incumbent state government has cheated Dalits and farmers and has no moral right to rule the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi works 18 hours a day and he hailed from a poor family and understands poverty. He has lifted 25 crore people from the BPL category,” Bommai added.

He said the Prime Minister has provided vaccines to everyone during the COVID pandemic. Even the Congress leaders have taken the vaccine. To repay the favour of saving lives, we must vote for Modi.

“To repay Modi, who has provided water to every household, we must vote for the BJP. Modi, who provides 5 kg of rice to every family, must be voted for by the BJP. Every vote should be for making Modi the Prime Minister again,” the BJP leader said.

Bommai said that the Congress government has stopped the irrigation projects of North Karnataka such as Jaalawadagi, Singatalur and Koppal Lift irrigation projects. If the Congress has guts, it must release funds and complete them.

The 28 seats of Karnataka are going to polls in two phases — April 26 and May 7. The counting is scheduled for June 4. BJP registered a strong performance in the state in the 2019 general elections as it won 25 out of 28 seats.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Haryana: Around 400-year-old idols of Vishnu and Lakshmi unearthed during house construction, ASI rejects demands to place them in a temple

OpIndia Staff -

India had Inheritance Tax for over 3 decades, it was abolished by Rajiv Gandhi govt just a month before transfer of Indira Gandhi’s estate...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Why did you fill the water before us, you Ch*m*r’: Muslim women assault Dalits in Nuh, threaten to kill them if they don’t leave...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

You are cruel, behaya: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee abuses BJP candidate Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury; NCW takes cognisance, BJP hits back

OpIndia Staff -

SC is hearing a 30-year-old case to determine if private properties come under ‘Material Resources Of Community’ of Article 39(b): All you need to...

Anurag -

‘We can’t control elections, poll body cleared doubts’: Supreme Court on 100% VVPAT-EVM verification pleas, re-iterates EVM Source Code can’t be disclosed

OpIndia Staff -

ABC journalist Avani Dias returned to Australia due to a new job and wedding, not because of any intimidation by Indian govt: Australian media

OpIndia Staff -

‘Send your sisters and daughters to Rahul Gandhi to check his masculinity’: Congress leader Pratap Dudhat in Gujarat’s Junagadh

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi repeats his ‘X-ray’ promise, says Congress will scan wealth held as per caste, hints at private sector reservation too

OpIndia Staff -

Special liking for Hamas, Umar Khalid, ‘liking’ anti-Hindu Tweets and abusing PM Modi: Meet Parveen Shaikh, Principal of prestigious Somaiya School, Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com