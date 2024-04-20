Kerala’s cultural capital Thrissur marked the famous Thrissur Pooram festivities on 20th April this year. Notably, devotees and onlookers gather near the temple to celebrate the festival with music, procession, fair and fireworks and it also involves friendly rivalry and competition between different temples. However, Thrissur Pooram which is known as one of the largest temple festivals celebrated across the world, was marred by Police excesses. The devotees encountered issues last night (19th April) due to the police’s use of excessive force to control the celebrating crowd. Nonetheless, LED-adorned canopies in honour of Lord Ram were a major attraction this year.

As per local media reports, it is widely being alleged that the unwanted interferences of the Police caused the delay in fireworks which had happened only twice in the past owing to extreme weather conditions. The excessive Police interference reportedly created a ruckus during the early morning rituals as police are accused of restricting devotees’ entry, manhandling them, and imposing severe restrictions on the festivities.

The Thiruvambady section, one of the participating temples, stopped the festivities when the police erected barricades during the ezhunallippu (procession) at the Madathil Varavu panchavadyam. As a result, the percussion artists left the Vadakkunnatha temple, and the elephants, as well as the festival fans, did the same.

In response, the Thiruvambady Devaswom staged a symbolic protest and turned off the lights at the Pooram panthal in Naduvilal junction which happened for the first time in the glorious history of this popular festival.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, Thiruvambady Devaswom president Sundar Menon expressed anguish stating, “The stand taken by the police department has been troubling us and it reached a stage where organising pooram became difficult. Though we had explained our concerns multiple times during meetings, it seems no one cared and hence we had to take such a decision.”

It is pertinent to note that an argument broke out between members of the Thiruvambady Devaswom and cops as they imposed several restrictions in the Swaraj Round before the fireworks, the main attraction of the festivities. It is alleged that police allowed only 175 people in the Swaraj Round during the fireworks display. The devaswoms found it impractical as hundreds of people had volunteered to organise pooram and they couldn’t be barred from watching the fireworks and taking part in the celebrations.

Consequently, the Devaswom official called off the Pooram proceedings. They held the customary practices in a low-key manner at the Thiruvambady temple in the presence of only a single elephant. Similarly, the fireworks which were scheduled at 3 AM eventually happened at 7 AM after a lot of discussions.

Moreover, the procession of the Paramekkavil section, another temple participating in the event, faced police barricades, causing considerable disturbance. Only a single elephant and a handful of attendees were permitted to proceed, while entry was denied to others, and some Pooram enthusiasts were allegedly manhandled. Musicians and elephants were also halted during last night’s procession.

Nonetheless, several videos of the Thrissur Pooram (festival) are doing rounds on the internet with netizens highlighting the presentation in honour of Shri Ram (Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh).

Kerala Joins Ram Mandir Celebrations: Ramlallas Appear at Thrissoor Pooram



The unexpected happened yesterday during the iconic Thrissur Pooram celebration in Kerala.

Devotees who had come for the celebrations were pleasantly surprised to have darshan of Ramlallas. Staying true… pic.twitter.com/O2ugSlzYTh — Anand #ModiKaParivar (@Bharatiyan108) April 20, 2024

Kudamattam is the most colourful event of the Thrissur Pooram festival. The ritual, which has two rows of 15 elephants standing face to face displaying innovatively designed parasols one after the other, symbolises the friendly rivalry and camaraderie between the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Temples. LED parasols featuring Lord Ram and Chandrayaan were the major attractions of this year’s Kudamattam.

#WATCH | Visuals of Kudamattam from Thrissur. LED parasols featuring Lord Ram and Chandrayaan were the major attractions of this year's Kudamattam.



Kudamattam is the most colourful event of the Thrissur Pooram festival. The ritual, which has two rows of 15 elephants standing… pic.twitter.com/9CMzz4dphN — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Hundreds of people witnessed the Thrissur Pooram festival!



The colorful celebrations captivated the viewers. LED parasols featuring Lord Ram and Chandrayaan were the major attractions of this year's Kudamattam. #ThrissurPooram2024 pic.twitter.com/Gc7YalUpvw — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) April 20, 2024

Kerala’s popular centuries old festival: Thrissur Pooram

Observed in the Malayalam month of Medam, Thrissur Pooram is a seven-day festival. Its sixth day is considered to be the most important one. On this day, Thrissur Pooram festivities takes place. This festival is celebrated when the moon rises with the Pooram star.

As per official website of Thrissur Pooram festival, the celebrations involve several temples including – the Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple, Laloor Bhagavathy Temple, Sree Karthyayani Temple, Kanimangalam Temple, Nethila Kavu Bhagavathy Temple, Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple, e Paramekkavu Bagavathi Temple, Panamukkumpally Sastha Temple, Pookattikkara – Karamukku Bhagavathy Temple, Chembukkavu Bhagavathy Temple, and the Parakkottukavu Bhagavathy Temple.

During this day, 50 adorned elephants, accompanied by traditional music, parade in the Thekkinkadu Maidanam of Thrissur. At the heart of Thekkinkadu Maidanam stands the renowned Vadakkunnathan Temple, dedicated to Lord Vadakkunnathan. People from all over India and abroad participate in the processions and visit Thrissur Pooram to offer prayers to Lord Vadakkunnathan on this special day. The fireworks display at Vedikkettu is one of the festival’s main highlights. This year, it is being marked on 20th April. However, the alleged unwanted police interferences and excesses marred this year’s festivities.