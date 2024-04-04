Thursday, April 4, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: Sanjay Nirupam expelled from Congress for anti-party statements and 'indiscipline'
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maharashtra: Sanjay Nirupam expelled from Congress for anti-party statements and ‘indiscipline’

"Congress Party should not waste much energy and stationery for me. Instead, use it to save the party. Anyway, the party is going through a severe financial crisis. The period of one week that I had given has been completed today. Tomorrow I will take the decision myself," Nirupam said.

ANI
Sanjay Nirupam expelled by Congress
Sanjay Nirupam picture courtesy: business today
13

 Maharashtra leader Sanjay Nirupam was expelled from the Congress for “indiscipline” and “anti-party statements,” Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

“Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Hon’ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect,” Venugopal said in the statement on Wednesday night.

The party’s decision comes after Nirupam was removed from the list of star campaigners for the Congress party in Lok Sabha general elections 2024 earlier in the day.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has said, “His name (Sanjay Nirupam) was mentioned in the star campaigners, which has been cancelled. The kind of statements he has been making, action will be taken.”

The action was taken for his recent remarks against INDIA block partner, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha election.

Soon, after the Patole’s announcement, Sanjay Nirupam posted on X and said that he will take the decision to leave the party by himself.

“Congress Party should not waste much energy and stationery for me. Instead, use it to save the party. Anyway, the party is going through a severe financial crisis. The period of one week that I had given has been completed today. Tomorrow I will take the decision myself,” he said.

Sanjay Nirupam was keen to contest from the Mumbai North West seat but after the seat-sharing, the seat went to Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar.

Nirpuam, who had represented Mumbai North in 2009 in the Lok Sabha, said that the decision of the Shiv Sena to field candidates in Mumbai was meant to sideline the Congress.

Notably, the state of Maharashtra with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four.  

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘I cannot raise anti-Sanatan slogans, party is going directionless’: Rajasthan leader Gaurav Vallabh resigns from Congress

ANI -
"I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party," Vallabh said.
News Reports

Modi government’s successful rescue operations: Here is how PM Modi became a Sankatmochak for Indians stranded abroad in times of global crises

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -
Throughout the tenure of the Modi government, numerous rescue operations were conducted to rescue and evacuate Indians stranded in various crisis hit countries

‘Next who?’: Boxer Vijender Singh’s switch from Congress to BJP triggers a meme fest

Boxer Vijender Singh leaves Congress to join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, says ‘wants to be part of development’

Another ‘Zakhm’ to I.N.D.I. Alliance, Mehbooba Mufti breaks away, blames Omar Abdullah for insulting PDP

Truck drivers say no payment after they were hired for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra,’ transporters issuing threats for demanding pending dues worth lakhs

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com