At least Five people, including a nine-month-old baby, have been brutally killed while multiple victims are said to be in critical condition after a horrifying incident of mass stabbing in a mall in Sydney, Australia. According to the latest information, the attacker too has been shot dead by the police. In the afternoon hours (Indian Standard Time), the incident took place at a Westfield shopping centre at Bondi junction n Sydney.

Shocking footage has emerged on social media in which the crowd can be seen fleeing in panic and terror to save their lives.

Terrorist attack in a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia. many people died



As per reports, the mass stabbing incident unfolded at 3.20 pm (local time) on Saturday afternoon (13th April) when a man in an NRL jersey began stabbing shoppers at random, including a woman and her nine-month-old baby. He attacked as many as nine people, before a police officer shot him, police assistant commissioner, Anthony Cooke told reporters. The police said that hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident and the police advised people not to go there.

According to the Guardian, at a press conference, Cooke confirmed that the attacker was shot dead by a nearby police officer who was on her own.

The officer said, “She confronted the offender who had moved by this stage to level five [of the mall] as she continued to walk quickly behind him to catch up with him. He turned, faced her, and raised a knife. She discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased.”

Cooke added that the suspect acted alone and there was “no continuing threat.” He said that officials didn’t know who the offender was yet, and there was no indication of motivation.

First picture of the terrorist who killed several people in Sydney, Australia.



He stabbed in a shopping mall in a Jewish area (Westfield Bondi), right next to an Israeli restaurant.



He added, “I’m advised that there are five victims who are now deceased as a result of the actions of this offender.”

Describing the incident as ‘devastating’, the Australian PM Anthony Albanese tweeted, “ I have been briefed by the AFP on the devastating events at Bondi Junction. Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones.”

Australian PM added, “Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders.”