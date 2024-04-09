Tuesday, April 9, 2024
‘Modi bhakt hai Mahakal ka, jhukta hai keval janta ya Mahakal ke saamne’: PM Modi slams I.N.D.I. Alliance for issuing threats to him 

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that there is a notable change in India's global standing. He highlighted that while the Congress government used to seek international aid for its issues in the past, now the tables have turned.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source - NarendraModi(dot)in)
On Tuesday (9th April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on the I.N.D.I. Alliance asserting that those who have come to fill their coffers (scammers/corrupts) should not issue threats to Modi. He added, “Modi jhukta hai to janta Janardan ke samne ya Mahakal ke samne”. (Translation – Modi only bows before the public or before Mahakaal.) 

Addressing a rally in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, “For Modi, my India is my family. Those who have joined politics to fill their coffers, should not give threats to Modi…Modi bhakt hai Mahakal ka. Modi jhukta hai to janta Janardan ke samne ya Mahakal ke saamne.

PM Modi added that he would not be deterred by I.N.D.I. Alliance’s “Geedar Bhabki” (empty/false threats). 

The Prime Minister further stated, “I am a bhakt of Mahakal. I have learned to bring anti-national forces to Justice. We are not afraid of these Geedar Bhabki. People of the I.N.D.I. Alliance are angry with Modi. For doing the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala (in Ayodhya), these people abuse Modi. The I.N.D.I. Alliance has entered the field vowing to end Sanatan Dharma. Hundreds of crores of cash are being received from their parties. Congress people are trying to save corrupt people. I guarantee you that I will retrieve the money of corruption from every locker it has gone into. This work will be done even faster in the next five years.”

Notably, several I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders, including Congress leader Pawan Khera, while claiming a ‘witch hunt’ by central agencies had issued threats that if they “get ED for a week or so”, the incumbent PM and HM, BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah respectively, will “line up to join them”.

Meanwhile, during his Balaghat rally, PM Modi urged voters to wipe out the Congress party again from the state. Taking a dig at internal fight in the opposition bloc, he said, “Four-five months ago, you came together to completely wipe out Congress in the (Madhya Pradesh) Assembly polls. Now in the Lok Sabha polls, they are not fighting with the BJP, they (referring to I.N.D.I.A. bloc) are fighting amongst each other.” 

Taking a swipe at the Congress party’s functioning style, PM Modi stated, “Congress still cannot get rid of its old mentality. When the first Adivasi woman came forward to become the President of the country, the Congress party left no stone unturned to defeat her.”

Highlighting the importance of upcoming elections for Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister asserted, “The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a crucial election of the India of 21st century. This is not just an election…It is a mission of construction of new India.”

PM Modi also highlighted a slew of achievements of his government in the last ten years adding that it was just a trailer. Using the analogy of ‘Phuljari’ and rockets (crackers for Diwali), he explained that the development works undertaken during the ten years of the Modi government were for laying the groundwork for a developed India.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that there is a notable change in India’s global standing. He highlighted that while the Congress government used to seek international aid for its issues in the past, now the tables have turned. He noted that many nations, even those in conflict with each other, now reach out to India to address their worries. This acknowledgment elevates the spirits of every Indian, he remarked.

Searched termsNDA vs INDIA; India Alliance
