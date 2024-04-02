On Tuesday (2nd April), Mumbai Police lodged a police complaint against 6 persons from the Muslim community for brutally assaulting 2 minor Hindus and abusing Hindu Gods and Goddesses. The accused persons have been identified by the Police and have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

As per the information obtained by OpIndia, 2 of the booked persons from the Muslim community are adults while the other 4 are minors. Team OpIndia has obtained an FIR copy in the case in which the father of the 2 Hindu minors stated that both his sons were brutally assaulted by 6 persons from the Muslim community.

The incident is said to have happened on 30th March in the Kashigav area of Maharashtra’s Thane district. One of the minor Muslim friends of his son had come home to play with him. However, the duo happened to engage in a verbal fight after which the Muslim minor boy began abusing the Hindu one. He threatened the Hindu boy and said that he would brutally beat him and none of his Hindu Gods would come and save him.

“I’ll beat you so much that none of your Hindu Gods will come and save you. Your Ram is Ma****. You are Ma****,” the Muslim minor was quoted as saying in the FIR.

The next day, on 31st March, the Hindu minor kid narrated the incident to his parents and other friends. On confrontation, the accused kid threatened the victim and brought 5 other persons from his community to side with him. They threatened the victim and his family and warned them not to mess with them.

However, on 1st April, as per the FIR, the Hindu kids were blocked by the 6 accused while they were on their way to the school. They were brutally assaulted by the accused persons, 2 of whom were adults. They were also abused and demeaned for belonging to the Hindu community.

“You Hindu people are like this only. You deserve to be treated like this. None of your Gods will save you,” the accused persons were quoted as saying.

The father of the Hindu victim spoke to OpIndia and shared his ordeal with us. “My kids were brutally assaulted by 6 Muslims. They also abused Hindu Gods and have hurt our religious sentiments. This has long been happening here, but nobody talks about it. Today I just dared to raise my voice against this. No disrespect to the Hindu community and Gods will be tolerated. Strict action against these is a must,” he said.

The 6 accused persons have been identified and have been booked under sections 295A (outrage the religious beliefs of any class of citizens by insulting their religion), 153A (promoting enmity between two communities), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (offences against public tranquillity and peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The police could not be reached for comment at the time of the writing of this report. The report will be updated once the comments are obtained.