Monday, April 1, 2024
HomePolitics"DMK did nothing to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests": PM Modi on Katchatheevu island
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“DMK did nothing to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests”: PM Modi on Katchatheevu island

PM Modi's statement comes a day after he came down heavily on the Congress party for giving away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka during the tenure of the Indira Gandhi government in 1974.

ANI
File Photo
11

After sharing a news article giving a detailed account of events that led to Sri Lanka overtaking the Katchatheevu island, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and said that the new details emerging in connection to the island have unmasked the DMK’s double standards.

PM Modi shared a statement by late DMK MP Era Sezhiyan expressing anger at the India-Sri Lanka Maritime Agreement signed by the then Indira Gandhi government by which India relinquished its claim on Katchatheevu Island and called it “an unholy agreement.”

“Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests. New details emerging on #Katchatheevu have UNMASKED the DMK’s double standards totally. Congress and the DMK are family units. They only care that their own sons and daughters rise. They don’t care for anyone else. Their callousness on Katchatheevu has harmed the interests of our poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

PM Modi’s statement comes a day after he came down heavily on the Congress party for giving away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka during the tenure of the Indira Gandhi government in 1974. Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday that this has infuriated people, adding that the Congress can never be trusted.

He also accused the Congress of weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests during its years of governance.

“Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds- we can’t ever trust Congress! Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for 75 years and counting,” PM Modi posted on X, citing a news report.

It is pertinent to mention that the island, located between Rameswaram (India) and Sri Lanka, was traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, then prime minister Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the “Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement”.

The 1974 Agreement regarding historic waters between Sri Lanka and India in the Palk Strait and the Palk Bay formally confirmed Sri Lanka’s sovereignty over the Island. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal throws Atishi Marlena under the bus: ED says Kejriwal said Vijay Nair reported to her, not him. Read what he is accused...

OpIndia Staff -

Nehru saw the Island as a nuisance…Indira Gandhi saw it as a ‘little rock’: EAM S Jaishankar hits out at Congress over Katchatheevu Island...

OpIndia Staff -

‘He is not cooperating’: Delhi Court accepts ED arguments, sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till 15th April in liquor scam case

OpIndia Staff -

Amroha: As Congress fields Danish Ali, Congress leader Sachin Chaudhary starts campaigning for himself in the constituency, says will file nomination

ANI -

TMC’s Haji Nurul Islam promises to make ‘new Sandeshkhali’ while denying torture of women by Sheikh Shahjahan, had in 2010 led Muslim mob against...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim mob attacks Hindu e-rikshaw driver for playing religious song on Rang Panchami, stones and bottles pelted from rooftops

OpIndia Staff -

SP leader Zaheer Salmani’s second wife, murdered allegedly over a property dispute by stepson, was a Hindu who converted to Islam post-marriage: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

‘Insha Allah light will break through darkness’, ‘Moses will come’: Asaduddin Owaisi visits gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s family, pays ‘tribute’

ANI -

‘They killed a lion after caging him’: UP police take action against constable Fayaz Khan for hailing gangster Mukhtar Ansari, says ‘will be suspended...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Those protesting Electoral Bonds will regret it, there is now a trail of funding’: PM Modi hails Tamil Nadu heritage, praises Annamalai and more...

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com