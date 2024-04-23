Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Rajasthan police arrest Congress block president Taufeeq in cyber fraud case, his photos with Rahul Gandhi go viral

On 21st April, Rajasthan police apprehended a Youth Congress leader identified as Taufeeq in a cyber fraud case in the Jurehra police station area under the Mewat region of district Deeg. As per Dainik Bhaskar’s report, Taufeeq lured an Assistant Engineer into an investment group on WhatsApp and committed fraud of Rs 29,12,000.

Taufeeq was well-connected in a political circle which he allegedly used to save himself from police action. In an investigation so far, police found out that Taufeeq has done transactions worth Rs 9 crores so far. His photograph with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the victim, identified as Ashish Sahu, is posted in Bundi Discom. In his complaint at Bundi Cyber Crime Police Station, Sahu told police that he clicked on a link on an “investment page” on 22nd February 2023 that took him to a social media group of “investors”. The group admin sent Sahu an application link for download. It opened an account for Sahu where he could “invest”. Ashish added Rs 29,12,000 to the account. The money was later withdrawn by Taufeeq after which Sahu filed a police complaint.

After the case was filed, an investigation was launched under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kaman, Satish Yadav. Bundi cyber team reached Jurehra to apprehend Youth Congress leader Taufeeq. During the investigation, they discovered that Taufeeq was already lodged in Deeg Jail in another fraud case. Subsequently, the cyber team returned to take the production warrant and went back to Bundi to take custody of Taufeeq with support from Pahadi Police. During interrogation, Taufeeq revealed the names of four of his accomplices.

Taufeeq used to present himself as the Block President of the Youth Congress to evade police action. He actively participated in political events including Bharat Jodo Yatra from where he got a photograph clicked with Rahul Gandhi.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

