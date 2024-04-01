Monday, April 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTMC's Haji Nurul Islam promises to make 'new Sandeshkhali' while denying torture of women...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

TMC’s Haji Nurul Islam promises to make ‘new Sandeshkhali’ while denying torture of women by Sheikh Shahjahan, had in 2010 led Muslim mob against Hindus

“All the allegations against Trinamool are false and baseless. No woman in Sandeshkhali was sexually harassed or tortured. Some Trinamool leaders here were falsely implicated by BJP-sponsored central agencies. We, the Trinamool Congress soldiers, fight to protect the modesty of women across Bengal," Haji Nurul Islam claimed.

OpIndia Staff
haji nurul islam
(Images: File, TV9 Bangla)
0

On Sunday (31st March), Haji Nurul Islam, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency arrived in Sandeshkhali and “vowed” to create a “new Sandeskhali”. It is worth noting that the Sandeshkhali village, which witnessed widespread protests against TMC leader and CM Mamata Banerjee’s close aide Shahjahan Sheikh and his goons over allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault, falls under the Bashirhat Constituency.

During a street-corner meeting, Haji Nurul Islam said, “Some BJP and CPM leaders deliberately tried to instigate you to spread violence. But we will build a new Sandeshkhali with a lot of developments here. We believe that all of you are always with us,” Islam said.

Even while vowing to create a “new Sandeshkhali”, the TMC candidate went on to dismiss the allegations of sexual assault on Sandeshkhali women by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aide as “baseless”. He said that none of the women in Sandeshkhali were sexually assaulted.

“All the allegations against Trinamool are false and baseless. No woman in Sandeshkhali was sexually harassed or tortured. Some Trinamool leaders here were falsely implicated by BJP-sponsored central agencies. We, the Trinamool Congress soldiers, fight to protect the modesty of women across Bengal,” Haji Nurul Islam claimed.

Notably, the TMC candidate’s rally on Sunday began from the Abhijan Sangha ground in Sandeshkhali block-II and travelled through Trimohini Bazar, Jeliakhali, Bermajur, Kaharpara, and Patrapara, all of which had earlier witnessed large-scale protests and violence.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP has fielded Rekha Patra from Basirhat, a Sandeshkhali resident. It was she who first raised the voice of the women of Sandeshkhali and all three accused expelled TMC MLA Sheikh Shahjahan, Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar are behind bars.

On the other hand, TMC has fielded Haji Nurul Islam who is a former MP who represented the Bashirhat constituency in West Bengal from 2009 to 2014 on a TMC ticket. One of the tallest minority community leaders in the party, Nurul Islam was the key conspirator behind the over three-day mayhem that erupted on September 6, 2010, in the Deganga district in West Bengal. He reportedly led a mob of 500 frenzied Islamists who destroyed properties belonging to Hindus; desecrated temples and also set vehicles and police jeeps on fire.

Deganga, a predominantly Hindu-dominated region, was gradually going through a major demographic shift even when the Left was at the helm in West Bengal. Things, however, became worse after the reigns of Deganga went into the hands of Haji Nurul Islam in 2009.

Back in 2010, a Muslim mob of around 500 people, led by Haji Nurul Islam, started a road blockade. On the evening of September 6, the mob marched to the police station where they created a ruckus. On the way and back, the frenzied Muslim mob destroyed hundreds of houses and shops belonging to Hindus. Besides, they also set fire to several vehicles and police jeeps and desecrated a Shiv temple. A detailed OpIndia report on Haji Nurul Islam’s role in the 2010 anti-Hindu Deganga riots can be read here.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim mob attacks Hindu e-rikshaw driver for playing religious song on Rang Panchami, stones and bottles pelted from rooftops

OpIndia Staff -

SP leader Zaheer Salmani’s second wife, murdered allegedly over a property dispute by stepson, was a Hindu who converted to Islam post-marriage: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

‘Insha Allah light will break through darkness’, ‘Moses will come’: Asaduddin Owaisi visits gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s family, pays ‘tribute’

ANI -

‘They killed a lion after caging him’: UP police take action against constable Fayaz Khan for hailing gangster Mukhtar Ansari, says ‘will be suspended...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Those protesting Electoral Bonds will regret it, there is now a trail of funding’: PM Modi hails Tamil Nadu heritage, praises Annamalai and more...

ANI -

“How can a son of ‘Teli’ inaugurate Ram Mandir”: TMC leader Pijush Panda abuses PM Modi with casteist slurs, suggests OBCs should polish shoes

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Ram Barat passing near a mosque attacked in Kota’s Kaithun town, stones pelted and DJ system vandalised, several injured

OpIndia Staff -

While TMC leaders in Delhi assure that party will remain in INDI Alliance, Mamata Banerjee says in Bengal that voting for Congress means voting...

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi threatening civil war? Says at I.N.D.I. Alliance rally that the whole country will be on fire if BJP wins elections and amends...

OpIndia Staff -

Viral Video: Woman thrown off the building from by in-laws for not spicing chicken properly in Pakistan’s Lahore, husband arrested

Paurush Gupta -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com