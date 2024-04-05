On Thursday, April 4, a case of purported love jihad came to the fore from Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. A Muslim youth named Mohammad Ansari hid his religious identity and posed as a Hindu to trap a Hindu widow in his love affair. He established a physical relationship with her and started to blackmail her to convert to Islam with her intimate pictures and video after his real identity was revealed before her.

The Uttar Pradesh police lodged an FIR after the woman approached them with a complaint against the accused.

The matter pertains to the Dalmau police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly district. The woman, a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, said in her complaint, that her husband had died a year ago and that she has a three-year-old child with him.

She further told the police that one day she received a phone call from an unknown person who introduced himself as Kallu Yadav.

Initially, she was hesitant to talk to the stranger and tried to disconnect the phone but the man continued making conversations with her. The man then started calling up the woman frequently and friendship developed between the two. He trapped the woman in his sweet talks. A few days ago, the accused convinced the woman to meet him.

Three days ago, the victim came to Rae Bareilly to meet the accused, whom, until now, she knew as Kallu Yadav. Here, the accused established a physical relationship with the victim and secretly clicked private pictures and videos of the woman.

Everything was going as per his plan when suddenly the woman stumbled upon the accused’s Aadhar card. The Aadhar was in the name of Mohammad Ansari. The victim immediately realised that she had been deceived and decided to confront the accused.

When the woman approached Mohammad Ansari, he began to threaten her. The woman revealed that Ansari told her about her private pictures and video and said that she should either convert to Islam or he would leak those pictures online.

रायबरेली में लव जिहाद का मामला आया सामने



एक बच्चे की विधवा को प्रेम जाल में फंसा कर युवक ने बनाया शारीरिक संबंध



अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर आरोपी धर्म परिवर्तन का बना रहा दबाव



आधार कार्ड के जरिए युवक की खुली पोल



मथुरा जनपद की रहने वाली है पीड़िता



मोबाइल फोन के जरिए आरोपी युवक से हुआ… pic.twitter.com/FeoSSpco57 — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) April 3, 2024

Mohammad Ansari wanted the woman to live with him and he threatened to kill her if she did not accede to his demands. The woman alleged that the accused kept raping her continuously by blackmailing her with her obscene videos. When the woman finally lost patience, she approached the Dalmau police station for assistance.

Rae Bareli ASP Naveen Kumar Singh immediately took cognisance of the woman’s complaint and ordered an inquiry. Mohammad Ansari, who is a resident of the Rasulpur Dharwa area in the Dalmau Kotwali police station area, went missing after the woman approached the police. The police are trying to nab the accused.