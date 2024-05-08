Wednesday, May 8, 2024
‘5,457 illegal immigrants detected’: Manipur CM says deportation process underway

The Government has detected a total of 5457 illegal immigrants in Kamjong District, Manipur as on May 7th, 2024. Out of the total, the biometric data of 5173 such illegal immigrants have been collected so far, Manipur CM said.

On Wednesday (8th May) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed that the government has identified 5457 illegal immigrants in the state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Singh stated that his government has identified a total of 5457 illegal immigrants in Kamjong district, Manipur, as of the 7th of May 2024.

“𝟓𝟒𝟓𝟕 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝟓𝟏𝟕𝟑 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝. The Government has detected a total of 5457 illegal immigrants in Kamjong District, Manipur as on May 7th, 2024. Out of the total, the biometric data of 5173 such illegal immigrants have been collected so far. Deportation process is underway,” the Manipur CM wrote.

CM Singh further stated that the government is providing humanitarian aid to the illegal immigrants adding that despite the alarming situation, the government is handling the matter with sensitivity.

“We have been giving humanitarian aides to all the illegal immigrants who were detected so far. Despite being an alarming situation, we have been handling it with utmost sensitivity,” Singh added.

Last week, 38 illegal immigrants were deported to Myanmar from Manipur, bringing the total number of illegal Myanmarese migrants deported to 77 since 8th March.

Informing about the action on 2nd May, CM Singh wrote: “…Without any discrimination, we have completed the first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar with 38 more immigrants leaving Manipur, India today through Moreh. A total of 77 illegal immigrants have been deported in the first phase. One Indian national was also brought back from Myanmar during the handover ceremony. The State Government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and at the same time biometric data are being recorded. Let’s keep our borders and country secure.”

