The Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi government has not provided a single job since 2021, revealed a Right to Information (RTI) obtained by activist Vivek Pandey on Friday (3rd May).

According to the RTI reply, only 28 jobs were provided in 2020 through the employment portal of the Delhi government’s Department of Employment. Since then, no employment opportunities have been provided to the job seekers.

RTI filed to Directorate of Employment exposes a stark reality: Since 2020, only 28 jobs have been provided.



Despite Arvind Kejriwal's pledge to deliver 12 lakh jobs.



Another broken promise by the government, leaving countless job seekers in despair.

When the RTI reply is compared with another RTI filed by activist Vivek Pandey in 2022, we find that the Kejriwal government had provided 176 jobs in 2015, 102 jobs in 2016, 66 jobs in 2017, 68 jobs in 2018 and 0 in 2019.

The total number of jobs, provided through the Employment portal, in the past 9 years (2015-2024) thus stands at 440. This is in complete contrast to the claims of providing 12 lakh jobs to the youth of Delhi by Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the employment portal of the Delhi government, a total of 16.22 lakh job seekers had registered on the platform launched by the Kejriwal government.

The claims by Arvind Kejriwal of providing 12 lakh jobs to the youth in the National Capital were questioned by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in April last year.

During a press conference, the Assam CM inquired, “He (Arvind Kejriwal) said that his government gave 12 lakh jobs. How he can give this many jobs in seven years when there are only 1.5 lakh job vacancies in Delhi?”

In April 2023, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari also hit out at Arvind Kejriwal for misleading people with inflated claims of employment. “Kejriwal is the biggest liar and the most corrupt and dishonest chief minister in the country. It sounds good that 12 lakh jobs have been given, but it is a false claim as has been proved by a RTI reply of his government itself,” he had said.

AAP defended itself in 2023

At that time, the Aam Aadmi party had defended itself by claiming that the data provided in the RTI was limited to the employment portal and did not account for government and state-wise data on jobs.

“If the BJP leaders were educated enough, they wouldn’t have been embarrassing themselves daily by making such ridiculous statements. They are citing an RTI response of the employment directorate of Delhi government, which itself states that it does not maintain government-wide and state-wide data on jobs generated,” it had claimed.

“Just the number of bus marshals appointed in Delhi’s buses is over 13,000. Delhi government has already presented a detailed summary of 12 lakh jobs created in the city in Delhi Assembly, including nearly 2 lakh jobs in Delhi government,” the party further added.