Union Hom Minister Amit Shah slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that if BJP comes to power, Shah will become the Prime Minister of India by next year. The AAP leader had alleged that PM Modi will take retirement on 17th September next year when he turns 75 years of age. Hitting back at Kejriwal, Shah emphasised that there was no reason for the I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders to be happy when PM Modi turns 75, as he would continue to be the Prime Minister. He schooled Kejriwal about the constitution of the saffron party and categorically noted that there is no such provision in BJP’s constitution.

Addressing a Press conference in Telangana, Shah hit back at Kejriwal’s statement and said, “I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company that you have nothing to be happy about Modiji turning 75. It’s not written in BJP’s constitution anywhere that he can’t be the prime minister. He will be the prime minister and complete his term. There is no confusion in the party.”

Speaking with ANI, the Union Home Minister emphasised that after coming back to power for the third time, PM Modi will not only complete his third term till 2029 but also he will lead the party in the coming elections. Shah also rubbished Kejriwal’s allegations as attempts to spread lies and misinformation.

Home Minister Shah said, “The people of this country, be it from East, West, North, South or Northeast, they are standing with Modi. All the leaders of the INDI alliance know that we are going to cross 400 seats and Modi ji will become the PM of this country for the third time, that is why they are spreading this type of misconception. I want to clarify that there is no such provision in BJP’s constitution and Modi ji will lead the country till 2029 and Modi ji will also lead the coming elections. There is no good news for the I.N.D.I. alliance…They cannot win elections by spreading such lies…”

It is pertinent to note that the AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed a gathering on Saturday (11th May) after coming out of jail. A day earlier, the Supreme Court of India had granted Delhi CM conditional interim bail for ‘campaigning’ in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering of his supporters, Kejriwal alleged, “..These people ask the I.N.D.I. alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75, on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years…LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September…If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi’s guarantee?…”

BJP says AAP leader under the ‘effect of alcohol’ to allege such things

Meanwhile, BJP also launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal for his ‘Amit Shah to be next PM’ claim. Addressing a press conference, BJP National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Kejriwal is under the ‘effect of alcohol‘ that (is why) he is saying such things.

Trivedi said, “We would like to say one thing, whether it was the effect of his alcohol or the place he had gone to. One thing came out of his mouth correctly. He said that PM Modi would become the Prime Minister, and after that, so and so would be made the Prime Minister. For this, I want to thank him for accepting today that Narendra Modi is going to become the Prime Minister of India again. Sometimes a person does not have complete control after drinking alcohol, and then the right thing comes out. Not only this, he also started telling the succession plan who would remain after PM Modi.”

It is pertinent to note that there are many BJP leaders who are currently above the age of 75 years and are actively involved in the party’s functioning and electoral politics.