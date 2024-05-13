On Sunday, 12th May, Home Minister Amit Shah discussed various critical issues and reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata party’s commitment to India’s integrity and progress. The detailed yet candid interview covered a vast variety of topics from the abrogation of Article 370, the fake video of HM Shah, the role of electoral bonds, Ram Mandir, and more. During the interview, Amit Shah pointed out that the Gandhi family has instilled a habit of saying that Raebareli is Rahul Gandhi’s mother’s seat. He said, “How is it her seat? Did she bring it from Italy?

Abrogation of Article 370 is a step towards unity

During the interview, Home Minister Shah addressed the controversy revolving around the abrogation of Article 370. He described it as an overdue and essential step for national unity. He criticised the opposition for labeling it as polarisation and argued that the provision was initially intended as temporary. He also asserted that Article 370 was used by anti-India actors to spread terrorism within the country. HM Shah underscored that BJP had always been transparent about its stance on Article 370 and its removal was a fulfillment of the party’s long-standing promise to the nation.

Ram Mandir construction is beyond politics, said Amit Shah

Home Minister Shah also questioned the opposition’s absence at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. He pointed out that the temple is being built after a long struggle of over 500 years. He emphasised the fact that the temple’s construction is being managed by a trust and not the BJP and challenged the accusations of politicisation and polarisation using the construction. He expressed disappointment in how the opposition polarised the historically and culturally significant event.

Amit Shah talked about electoral integrity and transparency

Addressing the concerns about the electoral bonds, Amit Shah said that after the Supreme Court’s judgment on electoral bonds, the unaccounted cash influx in elections would have increased. He countered the allegations of “extortion” via electoral bonds by placing the fact that the opposition parties in the INDI Alliance received Rs 6600 crores while BJP received 6000 crores. He questioned if they were also extorting money from the companies.

Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi

Shah reiterated his challenge to Rahul Gandhi with five critical questions regarding his stances on several issues including Muslim personal law, triple talaq, support for surgical strike, absence from the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony and abrogation of Article 370. He expressed scepticism about receiving direct answers from the Congress leader suggesting a lack of clarity and conviction in the Congress party’s policies.

Critique of opposition’s electoral practices

The Home Minister also critiqued the electoral practices of the opposition, particularly targeting the Gandhi family for their alleged entitlement to certain electoral seats like Raebareili. He said that it is the public that decides who would win a seat, not the party. He called for greater transparency in electoral candidacies, criticising Rahul Gandhi for his dual candidacies in Waynad and Raebareili, which were disclosed only post-polling in Waynad.

Amit Shah’s views on demographic changes and national concern

HM Shah talked about the recent economic report that indicated a significant demographic shift within India. The report stated that the Hindu population has decreased while there is a notable increase in the Muslim population. He questioned why such changes should not be openly discussed and criticised the opposition for using it to create fear among the public. He said there should be a dialogue as demographic change is a serious issue.

Kejriwal’s legal troubles

Regarding Arvind Kejriwal’s legal issues, Amit Shah clarified that the Delhi Chief Minister had not received bail but only interim relief to campaign. He criticised Kejriwal as he entered politics after swearing he would never enter politics, and then built a luxury bungalow despite promising not to take a government bungalow and more.

Assurance of PM Modi’s leadership

Towards the end, HM Shah responded to speculations raised by Kejriwal that PM Modi would retire next year and said he would not only remain Prime Minister till 2029 but also lead the party after 2029.