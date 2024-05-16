Hindu sacred places like Kedarnath are known for their desolate location and divine silence. These places are meant for devotees to visit and meditate to connect to God and their spiritual selves. However, in recent times, a trend has come to the fore where influencers and reel addicts have started visiting these places as if they are tourist spots just for the sake of making reels to gain traction on social media.

Now, a big update has come regarding Char Dham Yatra as authorities have said that mobiles will be banned up to a distance of 200 meters from the Kedarnath temple. Issuing guidelines in this regard, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that strict action will be taken if the rules are not followed.

चारधाम मंदिर परिसरों के 200 मीटर एरिया में मोबाइल प्रयोग करने पर पाबंदी। उत्तराखंड की मुख्य सचिव राधा रतूड़ी ने आदेश दिया। कहा- ''चारधाम यात्रा पर बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन कोई न आए'' pic.twitter.com/fpgmpbGiBE — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 16, 2024

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that a large number of devotees are coming for the Char Dham Yatra this year. At the same time, many people are coming who are not coming due to their faith but are coming only for sight-seeing and due to some of their actions, people’s faith is being hurt. She said that special attention needs to be paid to ensure that people’s faith is not hurt.

She further said that no devotee should come in an unregistered vehicle or in an unregistered manner and everyone must have done prior registration before coming for pilgrimage at Kedarnath temple. Radha Raturi added that all arrangements have been made for the pilgrims but strict checking is being done to ensure no rules are flouted.

The Chief Secretary added that arrangements for food, water, toilets etc. have been made for the pilgrims at each stop of the journey. She emphasised that there has been no stampede anywhere so far and if anyone spreads such rumours, action will be taken against them.