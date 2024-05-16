Three days after Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal called the Police Control Room alleging that she was assaulted by the former Personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal at the CM’s residence, she has finally filed a police complaint. As per reports, Delhi Police sources have confirmed that Maliwal has submitted a complaint against Delhi CM’s PS Bibhav Kumar in the matter.

Swati Maliwal assault case | AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has given a Police complaint: Delhi Police Sources pic.twitter.com/otd9NX7w47 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2024

An FIR is likely to be registered at Civil Lines Police Station based on the complaint.

Earlier in the day, a team of Delhi police visited Swati Maliwal’s residence to seek details of the incident. The team spent around 4 hours at her residence and recorded her statement. She reportedly narrated the sequence of events that took place at the Kejriwal’s residence on Monday morning. She has maintained that she was physically assaulted by Bibhav Kumar at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister.

#WATCH | Senior Delhi Police official leaves from the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, after around four hours.



She was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, former PS of CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/XiT9kUQ0RA — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2024

On Monday, Swati Maliwal called the police control room of Delhi police accusing Bibhav Kumar, former Personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal, of assaulting her in the CM’s residence. After some time, went to the Civil Lines police station in Delhi and repeated the allegations. However, police said that she returned without filing a formal complaint.

Later in the day, Swati Maliwal posted on 𝕏 saying that she has given her statement to the police on the incident that happened to her. She said that the last few days have been very difficult for her, and hoped that appropriate action would be taken.

मेरे साथ जो हुआ वो बहुत बुरा था। मेरे साथ हुई घटना पर मैंने पुलिस को अपना स्टेटमेंट दिया है। मुझे आशा है कि उचित कार्यवाही होगी। पिछले दिन मेरे लिए बहुत कठिन रहे हैं। जिन लोगों ने प्रार्थना की उनका धन्यवाद करती हूँ। जिन लोगों ने Character Assassination करने की कोशिश की, ये बोला… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 16, 2024

However, she asked BJP members to not do politics on this incident. She said that an important election is going on in the country, adding that Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important.

Earlier in the day, National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Bibhav Kumar for questioning in the case. He has been appear before the NCW on 17 May. In its notice sent to Arvind Kejriwal’s office, the NCW said that it has taken suo moto cognisance of the news of DCW chief Swati Maliwal accusing Arvind Kejriwal’s aide of assaulting her at CM Kejriwal’s residence.

NCW has called for a hearing on the matter on May 17 and has ordered all concerned parties to appear before the commission in person. In case Bibhav Kumar fails to appear for the hearing, the NCW will ‘use the route of issuing summons through the police’ for further action against Kumar.

While AAP was initially silent on the issue, the party has vowed action against Bibhav Kumar.