A user of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), warlock_shabby, is facing action by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government for raising concerns over a video of alleged prostitution and the presence of a large number of liquor shops near Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Notably, YouTuber Nikhil Singh came under Punjab Police’s radar for creating a video exposing an alleged prostitution racket and a large number of liquor shops near Law Gate of Lovely Professional University in March 2024. Initially, the FIR, on which Nikhil was arrested by Punjab Police and later released on bail by the High Court of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, was filed against the user who runs the handle warlock_shabby. He had shared the video and requested the Punjab Government to take action against the alleged prostitution racket. However, instead of taking action, the state police filed an FIR on X user who raised this issue.

Post on X by warlock_shabby that led to FIR against him and Nikhil.

While Nikhil was granted bail before Punjab Police could bring him to Punjab, the X user who shared the video has been running from pillar to post to get first bail and then to join the investigation.

Speaking to OpIndia, the X user said that he was granted bail by Kapurthala Sessions Court on 7th May 2024 on the condition that he would join the investigation within 7 days of the order at the Satnampura Police Station in Phagwara where the FIR was registered. When he went to join the investigation on 11th May, the investigation officer met him on the first day. However, the next day he was informed that the investigation officer was at police chowki near Lovely Professional University and he had to join the investigation there which made it difficult for the X user to join the investigation as directed by the court.

The X user further questioned why he was being targeted for raising concerns instead of investigating whether the content of the video was true or false.

State counsel opposed bail at the court

OpIndia accessed the court order in the case. During the bail hearing, X user’s advocate argued that the FIR filed against the user was false and frivolous and he was falsely implicated in the case. Furthermore, the advocate argued that the X user did not intend to hurt any religious sentiments. The argument was placed before the court as Section 295A was included in FIR based on an old post by the user on X where he had shared a photograph of a burning temple in Manipur and called for saving Hindus in the state.

The advocate further informed the court that the X user was neither the creator of the alleged video nor had circulated the same. Responding to the arguments, the public prosecutor appearing for the state opposed bail and said custodial interrogation of the X user was necessary for proper facilitation of the investigation.

However, in its order, the Sessions Courts accepted the arguments of the X user’s advocate and granted interim bail on the condition that he would join the investigation at the police station where the FIR was filed. The court granted the bail without going into the merits of the case and said that before deciding the bail application on merits, it would be appropriate to direct the accused to join the investigation within seven days. “In the event of arrest of the accused, such arresting officer is directed to release him on interim bail in this case on his furnishing bail bonds/surety bonds on the investing officer or SHO’s satisfaction subject to the conditions under Sections 438(2) CrPC.” The matter is scheduled for hearing on 18th May.

The video that led to FIR against warlock_shabby and Nikhil Singh

In the video, Nikhil raised concerns over the alleged prostitution ring rampant near the Law Gate of Lovely Professional University, where Nikhil himself earned his degree. In the video, he also raised the question of why there were four liquor stores nearby the area where hundreds of LPU students were living. He pointed out that LPU’s founder is Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and urged the state government to take immediate steps to curb the problem of anti-social activities around the college. Details of the event when Punjab Police reached Nikhil’s house and how they were not allowed by the locals to arrest him can be checked here and here. OpIndia could not independently verify Nikhil’s claims.

Content of the FIR against warlock_shabby and Nikhil Singh

OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the matter under Section 295A, 153, 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 has been registered in Satnampura Police Station in district Kapurthala, Punjab. X handle “Warlock_Shabby” had shared a video clip of Nikhil’s video raising concerns over an alleged prostitution ring and anti-social activities running near Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar, Punjab. A person named Vipan Kumar approached the police against Warlock_Shabby and claimed that the video he shared of the Law Gate area near LPU had “derogatory language” against women. He also claimed that over some time, the X handle had shared derogatory content against Hindu religion and Christian religions that might hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Christians. He further claimed such a post might lead to a riot-like situation in the country.