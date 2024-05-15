Lalu to Abdullah: Politicians who promoted their children attack PM Modi with ‘biwi bachche’ jibes, thinking it will hurt his popularity

Amid the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the opposition leaders united under the leadership of Congress as I.N.D.I.A bloc to collectively face the ruling national party BJP, has engaged in unpleasant political activities by making personal remarks against the family of PM Modi. PM Modi on Tuesday (14th May) filed a nomination for the Varanasi constituency of Uttar Pradesh to seek a third term in power.

However, as the opposition sees itself in a weakening position, it is opting to make despicable remarks against the personal life of PM Modi. In a novel attempt on 15th May 2024, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah made vulgar remarks against the personal life of PM Modi saying that he could not take care of his wife, so he had no right to speak about the children of other communities.

“PM Modi says that Muslims have more kids. He couldn’t take care of his wife; how will he know what bond and respect a child shares with their parents?” Abdullah was quoted as saying. “What do you know how it feels to have kids? You are alone and probably die alone,” he added addressing a public meeting in Tangdar Kupwara.

"Aap apni biwi ko sambhal nahi paye, to aapke bachche kahan se aate?"



This reportedly comes a day after PM Modi clarified his “those with more children” remarks. “I am shocked. Who told you that whenever one talks of people with more children, the inference is they are Muslims? Why are you so unjust towards Muslims? This is the situation in poor families too. Where there is poverty, there are more children, irrespective of their social circle. I didn’t mention either Hindu or Muslim. I have said that one should have as many children as you can take care of. Don’t let a situation arise where the government has to take care of your children,” PM Modi said while talking to News 18.

Notably, this is not the first time when any opposition leader has made personal remarks against PM Modi aiming to ‘weaken’ him amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. Earlier in March this year, RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav had intentionally hurt the PM saying that he had no family.

While addressing the I.N.D.I. alliance bloc gathering in Patna, Bihar, the RJD leader had said that PM Modi was not true and that he had no family of his own. “He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard after the death of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died,” Yadav said.

After this several BJP leaders including Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, and Anurag Thakur, and veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan added ‘Modi ka Pariwar’ label after their names on social media.

Surprisingly, Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah criticized comments made by Lalu Prasad Yadav. “I have never been in favour of such slogans and we have never benefited from them. Voters are not influenced by all of this, they want to know how the issues they are facing at present will be resolved… We actually do self-goal or remove the goalkeeper by giving such statements and allow PM Modi to score a goal,” Omar Abdullah son of Farooq Abdullah said.

Earlier, in the year 2022, AAP leader Gopal Italia had also used abusive words for PM Modi’s mother calling her ‘nautankibaz’ among other more abusive words. Also recently, the DMK leader had hurled abuses at PM Modi and his family during one of the election campaigns.

Further, PM Modi’s mother was also abused by the Congress leaders in the year 2019 when the latter asked who Modi’s actual father was. Listing the abuses hurled by Congress leaders at him, PM Modi slammed the party and its puppets for comparing him to totalitarian figures like Hitler, Gaddafi and Mussolini.

“They even abused my mother and asked who my father was. Those who talk about chopping me into pieces, Congress has given them election tickets and increased their morale because they want to chop Modi into pieces. But see the fun of democracy in a large country. No one is questioning them,” he was quoted as saying.

It is crucial to note that the opposition leaders are moving to make personal remarks against PM Modi and are trying to ‘irk’ him by making deliberately controversial remarks to weaken the political power and support of the leader amid the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who has been criticizing Modi for years said that she wished to cook food for Modi but had no idea whether he would accept food cooked by her.

In the given case, the leaders who have moved to make direct remarks against PM Modi, Farooq Abdullah, and Lalu Prasad Yadav presumably believe that PM Modi is alone and has no family around him. However, PM Modi who dedicated his entire life to serving the people of India says that he is not alone and that the 140 crore population of the country is his family.

After being attacked by the opposition leaders over his family, PM Modi said that opposition leaders didn’t even think before abusing him, his mother, or his family and then claimed that he was a dictator or fascist.

PM Modi at present is one of the top constitutional functionalities and as per the Supreme Court rule, nobody in this democracy, even the opposition leaders cannot insult the CM or PM of the country just because he/she is not from a particular political party.

Despite this, several leaders from various opposition parties including Congress, RJD, TMC, DMK, AAP, etc continue to target PM Modi, insult him, and make deliberately abusive remarks against him. The matter shall be looked deeply into by the relevant authorities as parties claiming that India is no longer democratic since PM Modi came to power, are themselves insulting democracy by not respecting the dignity of the topmost constitutional functionalities of India.

With the latest ‘biwi bachche’ jibe against the Prime Minister, the opposition perhaps thinks that procreation is some sort of achievement, oblivious to the fact that every living being, be it bacteria or elephants, everyone reproduces.