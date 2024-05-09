Thursday, May 9, 2024
HomeNews ReportsFacing personnel shortage, Ukraine passes bill to recruit convicted prisoners into the military, murderers...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Facing personnel shortage, Ukraine passes bill to recruit convicted prisoners into the military, murderers and rapists excluded

Eligible prisoners must have less than three years remaining on their sentence to apply for mobilisation, with the assurance of parole rather than a pardon if enlisted.

ANI
Ukraine passes bill to recruit prisoners into the military
The Ukranian President, Volodymyr Zelensky (L) with US President, Joe Biden (R) (Source: Le Monde)
9

Ukraine’s parliament has made a significant decision amidst the nation’s pressing need for military personnel, passing a bill that would allow certain prisoners to enlist in the armed forces.

The move comes as Ukrainian forces confront a critical shortage of manpower, exacerbated by ongoing Russian advancements on the battlefield, Al Jazeera reported.

Wednesday’s legislative move signifies a notable shift in Kyiv’s stance on the issue. Previously, Ukrainian authorities had staunchly opposed such measures, frequently condemning Moscow for employing prisoners to bolster its military ranks.

The bill’s passage through parliament is a pivotal step, awaiting final approval from the chairperson of parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before implementation.

“The parliament has voted yes,” affirmed MP Olena Shuliak, leader of President Zelenskyy’s party, via a Facebook announcement. She elaborated, stating, “The draft law opens the possibility for certain categories of prisoners who expressed a desire to defend their country to join the Defence Forces.”

Under the proposed legislation, participation in mobilisation would be voluntary and restricted to specific prisoner categories. Notably excluded from eligibility are individuals convicted of sexual violence, multiple homicides, severe corruption, and former high-ranking officials, clarified Shuliak, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Eligible prisoners must have less than three years remaining on their sentence to apply for mobilisation, with the assurance of parole rather than a pardon if enlisted.

However, despite the bill’s passage, the organization Protection for Prisoners of Ukraine expressed disappointment with the approved text. The head of the NGO, Oleg Tsvily, voiced concerns over perceived discrimination within the legislation, noting the elimination of leave for mobilized prisoners and uncertainties regarding their duration of service.

“We support the idea behind the law, but the text that was passed is discriminatory,” Tsvily lamented. He further expressed apprehension about the potential formation of “special units” for mobilized soldiers, fearing possible mistreatment of prisoners akin to reported practices by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia.

The recruitment of prisoners into military service has been a contentious issue since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, with allegations of coerced enlistment and promises of presidential pardons for service.

This recruitment strategy was spearheaded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, notably captured on film touring Russian prisons to enlist soldiers for his Wagner Group.

As Ukraine continues to confront intensified Russian aggression, efforts to bolster military recruitment have escalated.

Recent measures include heightened penalties for draft evasion and a reduction in the draft age from 27 to 25, reflecting the nation’s determination to fortify its defences against ongoing threats Al Jazeera reported. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Bakwas ki hai,’ people associated with Gandhi family should think before doing anything: Robert Vadra on racist rant by Sam Pitroda

ANI -

Canadian bank faces money-laundering probe over allegations of drug traffickers using the bank to launder money from sale of Fentanyl in USA

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Akhtar Ansari brutally kills his tribal wife, caught while trying to burry the body with his brother-in-law Sanaullah Ansari

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad Court upholds tenets of Islam to deny live-in relationship rights to previously married Muslim, says illicit relationships prohibited by Islamic law

OpIndia Staff -

‘If left to Congress there would be no country for Hindus’: BJP tears into Congress after EAC-PM study shows Hindus in India shrunk 8%

ANI -

Instagram influencer Bhupendra Jogi, whose reel mocking Dhruv Rathee went viral, attacked by unknown assailants: Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Minor Hindu girl’s body, chopped into two, found near railway tracks; family says Fariyad took her to mosque and converted her to Islam...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu temple attacked in Trinidad, idols smashed, premise vandalised in Curepe city

OpIndia Staff -

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Army to stop importing ammunition from next financial year as India now capable of manufacturing all it requires domestically

OpIndia Staff -

Ex-Pakistani Army commando and Pakistani terrorist among three terrorists who attacked the IAF convoy in Poonch: Identity and pictures released

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com