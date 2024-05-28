Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar sent to three-day police custody

The Delhi Police requested a five-day custody of Kumar, but his lawyer opposed this, arguing that there was no evidence to support the need for custodial interrogation.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court placed Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in police custody for three days in connection with the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar, who serves as Kejriwal’s assistant, is accused of assaulting Maliwal on May 13 when she visited Kejriwal’s residence.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal ordered Kumar to remain in custody until May 31, with a detailed court order pending.

The Delhi Police requested a five-day custody of Kumar, but his lawyer opposed this, arguing that there was no evidence to support the need for custodial interrogation.

Kumar’s bail plea was denied by a sessions court on Monday, which noted that Maliwal’s FIR did not seem premeditated and her allegations were credible. Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that Kumar would appeal the decision in the Delhi High Court.

During Monday’s hearing, Swati Maliwal, who attended the session, opposed Kumar’s bail plea, citing threats she had received and breaking down in tears. The Delhi Police also opposed the bail application, claiming it was not filed in the correct court.

Kumar’s counsel argued against the accusations, stating that Maliwal had trespassed and had no appointment or prior notice of her visit to the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Kumar was arrested on May 18 and initially placed in police custody for five days. Following this, he was sent to four days of judicial custody last Friday. The FIR against him was lodged on May 16 under several IPC sections, including those for criminal intimidation, assault with the intent to disrobe, and attempted culpable homicide.

