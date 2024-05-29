On 29th May, a Toyota Fortuner SUV collided with a bike in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh resulting in the deaths of two persons and critically wounded at least one more (two per some reports). The SUV was part of Karan Bhushan Singh’s convoy, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from the Kaiserganj constituency. He is the son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a six-time parliamentarian and former president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Chanda Begum, the complainant, filed a First Information Report alleging that at approximately nine in the morning, her 17-year-old son Shaad Rehan and her 24-year-old nephew Shahzad were riding their bikes to purchase medication when the two-wheeler was struck by a speeding SUV approaching from the other side. The injured was taken to the Common Service Center. A huge crowd gathered at the scene afterwards.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: At least two people were killed when a speeding escort vehicle in the convoy of BJP's #Gonda Lok Sabha seat candidate Karan Bhushan Singh hit them, earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/HojywbG4Nz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2024

The deceased were also rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. The authorities confiscated the SUV which was a police escort vehicle and arrested the driver. Karan Bhushan Singh’s presence in the cavalcade at the time of the accident has not yet been confirmed. The accident took place near Baikunth Degree College on Colonelganj-Huzoorpur Road.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Gonda West also informed that received information of the incident and stated, “Police immediately arrived at the spot and brought Shaad Rehan and Shahzad to Community Health Center in Colonelganj where they later passed away. Their panchnama has been completed and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Their family has submitted a complaint. The accused has been booked under relevant sections based on the complaint. The situation is under control and there are no law and order issues. The matter is now under investigation.”

A considerable number of people, including the victims’ relatives, flocked to the CHC after learning of the tragic event and encircled the scene. Everybody in the convoy escaped from the area. There is a significant police presence at the scene because of the incident.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the sitting MP, was replaced by Karan Bhushan Singh as the BJP candidate after the former faced sexual harassment charges from female wrestlers. The case is in progress in a Delhi court. Karan is running for the Lok Sabha for the first time and serves as head of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association. Prateek Bhushan, his older brother, is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gonda Sadar.