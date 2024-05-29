Wednesday, May 29, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Vehicle in Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy kills...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Vehicle in Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan Singh’s convoy kills two persons, injures one in Gonda

Karan Bhushan Singh's presence in the cavalcade at the time of the accident has not yet been confirmed. The accident took place near Baikunth Degree College on Colonelganj-Huzoorpur Road.

OpIndia Staff
Image from India TV
Image via India TV
13

On 29th May, a Toyota Fortuner SUV collided with a bike in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh resulting in the deaths of two persons and critically wounded at least one more (two per some reports). The SUV was part of Karan Bhushan Singh’s convoy, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from the Kaiserganj constituency. He is the son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a six-time parliamentarian and former president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Chanda Begum, the complainant, filed a First Information Report alleging that at approximately nine in the morning, her 17-year-old son Shaad Rehan and her 24-year-old nephew Shahzad were riding their bikes to purchase medication when the two-wheeler was struck by a speeding SUV approaching from the other side. The injured was taken to the Common Service Center. A huge crowd gathered at the scene afterwards.

The deceased were also rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. The authorities confiscated the SUV which was a police escort vehicle and arrested the driver. Karan Bhushan Singh’s presence in the cavalcade at the time of the accident has not yet been confirmed. The accident took place near Baikunth Degree College on Colonelganj-Huzoorpur Road.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Gonda West also informed that received information of the incident and stated, “Police immediately arrived at the spot and brought Shaad Rehan and Shahzad to Community Health Center in Colonelganj where they later passed away. Their panchnama has been completed and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Their family has submitted a complaint. The accused has been booked under relevant sections based on the complaint. The situation is under control and there are no law and order issues. The matter is now under investigation.”

A considerable number of people, including the victims’ relatives, flocked to the CHC after learning of the tragic event and encircled the scene. Everybody in the convoy escaped from the area. There is a significant police presence at the scene because of the incident.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the sitting MP, was replaced by Karan Bhushan Singh as the BJP candidate after the former faced sexual harassment charges from female wrestlers. The case is in progress in a Delhi court. Karan is running for the Lok Sabha for the first time and serves as head of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association. Prateek Bhushan, his older brother, is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gonda Sadar.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBrij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Gonda UP, UP elections
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Leftists and Islamists celebrate Sharjeel Imam’s bail in one case: Here is why he will remain in jail in the larger conspiracy case of...

Paurush Gupta -

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel during Oct 7 terror attacks by Hamas, posts ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ Instagram story

OpIndia Staff -

North Korea launches ‘garbage war’ against South Korea, sends balloons carrying filth over the border in retaliation to balloons carrying leaflets

OpIndia Staff -

Mani Shankar Aiyar strikes again, claims China “allegedly” invaded India in 1962, Congress says he is senile and should be ignored

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Police officer Simranjit Kaur caught red-handed taking Rs 50,000 bribe from a rape victim, was earlier sacked for bribery in Nithari cannibalism case

OpIndia Staff -

Selective outrage of low IQ Bollywood exposed with ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ campaign: What happened in Rafah and why learning all sides of a...

Anurag -

Umar Khalid, conspiracy to delay trial only to use it to demand bail, ‘change in law’ argument and more: Breaking down Delhi Court order...

Nupur J Sharma -

Major setback for Arvind Kejriwal: SC rejects interim bail extension plea, AAP supremo will have to surrender before jail authorities on June 2

OpIndia Staff -

Pune Porsche crash: Accused teen’s father made 14 calls to doctor before son’s blood test, gave 3 lakh bribe to get blood sample replaced

OpIndia Staff -

‘Kejriwal must declare his successor, I.N.D.I.Alliance has too many conflicting interests’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Khata Khat’ lies and more in TV9 interview

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com