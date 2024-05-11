A bomb blast was reported on Saturday (11th May) at the residence of BJP panchayat Pradhan in West Bengal. As per reports, the blast took place in Haludbari village that falls under Khejuri 2 block in East Midnapore district. As per Republic TV citing sources, six bombs were planted at the residence of the BJP leader. Two bombs exploded while the Police recovered four active bombs on Saturday.

Additionally, the miscreants also torched the motorcycle parked outside the house of BJP panchayat Pradhan, Nitai Mondal.

After receiving the information, a police team from Khejuri police station rushed to the blast site in the early hours of Saturday. The Police are currently conducting a thorough search and heightened security in the region. They are also analysing the CCTV footage to nab the culprits.

Speaking with Republic TV, son of BJP Pradhan Nitai Mondal, Satyajit Mondal said that last night at around 12:40 AM at our terrace, we heard a bomb blast. We were awake, we heard a few people. We did not go out. We knew someone lit the bike and car, he added.

He further stated that while he didn’t know who carried out the bomb blast at their residence, the culprits very well knew about his father and the placement of CCTV cameras.

(Video Courtesy – Republic TV)

Satyajit said, “I called my mother, she was worried. The police officials arrived soon after that. We can’t say who did it specifically. I am guessing whoever did this, they knew my father well. Outsiders won’t know much about my house, where there are cameras and all. We mostly are involved in our studies, and we don’t indulge in politics.”

The state has been marred by unabated strings of political violence, killings, and bomb blasts. In many cases, minors have suffered grave injuries including deaths after they mistakenly picked up bombs as toys.

Similarly, in several cases, ‘cottage industries’ making such bombs, or houses storing such bombs explode due to various accidents, leading to several getting injured or dead. On 16th April 2024, bombs hidden at a house in Murshidabad exploded due to intense heat, prompting Congress and TMC to blame each other.

Days later on 26th April 2024, CBI recovered a large cache of arms and crude bombs in Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district of the State. A team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was brought in after the discovery of the arms, armaments, and explosives in Sandeshkhali. As per reports, foreign weapons as well as crude bombs were recovered from the house of a man named Abu Taleb in Sandeshkhali.