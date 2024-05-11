Saturday, May 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Bomb blast outside BJP leader's house in East Midnapore, 4 live bombs...
CrimeEditor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: Bomb blast outside BJP leader’s house in East Midnapore, 4 live bombs recovered by police, probe underway

West Bengal has been marred by an unabated strings of political violence, killings, and bomb blasts. In many cases, minors have suffered grave injuries including deaths after they mistakenly picked up bombs as toys. 

OpIndia Staff
6 bombs planted outside BJP Panchayat Pradhan’s house in East Midnapore, 2 exploded, Police recover 4 live bombs
6 bombs planted outside BJP Panchayat Pradhan’s house in East Midnapore, 2 exploded, Police recover 4 live bombs (Image Source - Republic TV)
2

A bomb blast was reported on Saturday (11th May) at the residence of BJP panchayat Pradhan in West Bengal. As per reports, the blast took place in Haludbari village that falls under Khejuri 2 block in East Midnapore district. As per Republic TV citing sources, six bombs were planted at the residence of the BJP leader. Two bombs exploded while the Police recovered four active bombs on Saturday.

Additionally, the miscreants also torched the motorcycle parked outside the house of BJP panchayat Pradhan, Nitai Mondal.

After receiving the information, a police team from Khejuri police station rushed to the blast site in the early hours of Saturday. The Police are currently conducting a thorough search and heightened security in the region. They are also analysing the CCTV footage to nab the culprits. 

Speaking with Republic TV, son of BJP Pradhan Nitai Mondal, Satyajit Mondal said that last night at around 12:40 AM at our terrace, we heard a bomb blast. We were awake, we heard a few people. We did not go out. We knew someone lit the bike and car, he added. 

He further stated that while he didn’t know who carried out the bomb blast at their residence, the culprits very well knew about his father and the placement of CCTV cameras. 

(Video Courtesy – Republic TV)

Satyajit said, “I called my mother, she was worried. The police officials arrived soon after that. We can’t say who did it specifically. I am guessing whoever did this, they knew my father well. Outsiders won’t know much about my house, where there are cameras and all. We mostly are involved in our studies, and we don’t indulge in politics.” 

The state has been marred by unabated strings of political violence, killings, and bomb blasts. In many cases, minors have suffered grave injuries including deaths after they mistakenly picked up bombs as toys. 

Similarly, in several cases, ‘cottage industries’ making such bombs, or houses storing such bombs explode due to various accidents, leading to several getting injured or dead. On 16th April 2024, bombs hidden at a house in Murshidabad exploded due to intense heat, prompting Congress and TMC to blame each other.

Days later on 26th April 2024, CBI recovered a large cache of arms and crude bombs in Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district of the State. A team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was brought in after the discovery of the arms, armaments, and explosives in Sandeshkhali. As per reports, foreign weapons as well as crude bombs were recovered from the house of a man named Abu Taleb in Sandeshkhali. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Modi ji will remain PM and complete his third term’: Amit Shah snubs Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that Modi will retire after turning 75 and...

OpIndia Staff -

‘I’m Singaporean, not Chinese’: Debate erupts after Singaporean national of Chinese ethnicity objects to being called ‘Chinese’ amid Sam Pitroda’s racist ‘Indians in East...

OpIndia Staff -

‘One day after President Murmu’s visit to Ram Mandir, a Congress leader says they would purify it with Gangajal’: PM Modi slams Nana Patole

ANI -

Arvind Kejriwal, who refused to resign from Delhi CM post even when in jail, says he has no greed for position & can sacrifice...

OpIndia Staff -

Bhavish Aggarwal vs LinkedIn: Ola co-founder snubs big tech censorship on ‘pronoun illness’, snaps ties with Microsoft Azure

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi anti-Hindu riots case: Supreme Court turns down Special Leave Petition of accused Salim Malik after Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea

OpIndia Staff -

After SC grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal for ‘campaigning’, Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh can cite it to seek bail: How bail on grounds...

Paurush Gupta -

Parliament suspended in Kuwait, the Middle East’s last semi-democratic nation, Emir suspends unspecified constitution articles citing ‘political tumult’

OpIndia Staff -

Laila Khan murder case: Stepfather Parvez Tak convicted in the 2011 killing of actor Laila and 5 others

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana: Congress CM Revanth Reddy raises questions over surgical strikes, doubts airstrikes on Pakistan terror camp post Pulwama attack

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com