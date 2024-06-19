Wednesday, June 19, 2024
HomeOpinionsIn 2024 LS Elections, BJP scripted history in Telangana: How the party has gained...
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

In 2024 LS Elections, BJP scripted history in Telangana: How the party has gained momentum after losing steam in run-up to 2023 elections

The party was in near doldrums during the 2023 elections. It won only 8 Assembly seats out of the 119 seats. Too many unsavory happenings in late 2022 resulted in unexpected changes at the helm of the state. There was not enough time to salvage the 2023 result but under the stewardship of Mr. Kishan Reddy, the party was able to bounce back in the 2024 Lok Sabha, producing a stellar result!

S. Sudhir Kumar
From Medak to Malkajigiri, history has been created in Telangana: Read how
Amit Shah and BJP Medak candidate, Raghunandan Rao hold hands during a public meeting, in Medak (Image credit: Amit Shah X account)
9

When Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984, she was a member of the Lok Sabha from the Medak constituency in Telangana (then part of Andhra Pradesh state). The BJP won this seat in 1999 when it was in alliance with TDP. The victor, Mr. A. Narendra, went into TRS and won the seat again in 2004. And ever since, this seat has been a TRS stronghold for 20 years.

Medak was one of the two seats that TRS won in 2009. Medak was the seat from where KCR himself won in 2014 (and gave it up for the MLA seat because he became the CM). KCR’s MLA constituency is also part of the Medak Lok Sabha constituency. One can thus gauge the importance of this seat in the annals of history.

True to their nature, voters of Medak created a new history in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections 2024 – BJP won this seat on its own in 2024. The candidate, Mr. Raghunandan Rao is fairly well known and is the one who won the all-important Dubbaka Assembly by-election in 2020 – an election that heralded the downfall of KCR!

Mr. Raghunandan Rao is no stranger to Medak. This is his home constituency and he has also been the Medak in charge of TRS, back when he was a member of the TRS. All those grassroots-level contacts certainly played a crucial role in his stellar campaign in this constituency. He was up against formidable forces but the pro-Modi wave in Telangana coupled with some anger against the incumbent Congress party was used very well. 

Medak is not the only constituency in Telangana where history was made. India’s biggest Lok Sabha constituency is Malkajigiri constituency in Telangana. Current Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, won this seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In a way, this was his sitting seat and with him winning the 2023 Assembly elections, this seat was supposed to be an easy seat for the Congress. 

BJP’s candidate, Mr. Eatala Rajendar, won this seat by polling a whopping 53% of the votes! He is also no stranger to the people of Telangana and in fact has been a pillar for TRS until KCR unceremoniously decided to sack him. Though he won the assembly by-poll in 2021, he lost his seat in the 2023 elections only to make a great comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections! 

Mahbubnagar constituency also witnessed another scintillating contest in which the BJP candidate, Mrs. D.K. Aruna won by a slender margin of ~4500 votes! KCR himself won from here in 2009 (in alliance with the TDP and Communists). Current Telangana Chief Minister from Congress, Revanth Reddy’s assembly constituency forms a part of Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency too! No wonder this was touted as a very tough seat right from the beginning. Nevertheless, one of BJP’s national Vice Presidents, Mrs. D.K. Aruna put up such a spirited fight that the BJP wrested this seat too. 

One of the most unique constituencies in Telangana (and perhaps India) is the Chevella constituency. It ranges from the famed Hi-Tech city of Hyderabad to interior villages in Vikarabad – making it a unique combination of pure Urban and pure Rural populace! BJP’s candidate, Mr. Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is a highly accomplished entrepreneur; comes from a highly respectable family; is married into a highly respectable family; has been an MP in 2014 from TRS; and has now won it for a 2nd time in 2024, from the BJP. 

In addition to these 4 seats, the BJP has also retained 4 seats it won in the 2019 elections – Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Secunderabad.

The party was in near doldrums during the 2023 elections. It won only 8 Assembly seats out of the 119 seats. Too many unsavory happenings in late 2022 resulted in unexpected changes at the helm of the state. There was not enough time to salvage the 2023 result but under the stewardship of Mr. Kishan Reddy, the party was able to bounce back in the 2024 Lok Sabha, producing a stellar result! A combination of very good candidate selection; early announcement of all candidates; and a great campaign that added to the Modi wave in the state enabled BJP to win 8 and come 2nd in 7 seats!

The Congress party was hopeful of winning 12-14 seats, riding on their victory just 6 months back in the assembly polls. However, a combination of unfulfilled promises and a very strong resurgence of the BJP ensured that they won 8 seats. 

The second biggest story though, is the decimation of the BRS. They won 0. From being a ruling party just 6 months back to scoring a naught – the downward spiral was perhaps not surprising, given how the party reacted to the loss in the Assembly elections. Not a single lesson was learned by the leadership. KCR, injured from a fall at his home, didn’t go to the Assembly at all – leaving it to his son and nephew to do all the firefighting. KCR’s son, KTR, continued to exhibit unparalleled arrogance (the same that led to the loss in the first place) in his speeches and interactions. KCR didn’t even issue a statement when his daughter, Kavitha, was arrested in the Delhi Liquor scam case. He was quick to release a statement when Kejriwal was arrested though. Actions like these didn’t obviously go well with the people. The cadre was very quick to desert the leadership – resulting in a whopping drop of 24% vote share!

BJP, which was primed to rise as the second major party in the run-up to the 2023 elections lost steam closer to the elections. It is now again in the same position. The national leadership should not let this current position of strength slip like last time. The people’s faith in the BJP must be taken forward in Telangana, for a replication of the Odisha situation! 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
S. Sudhir Kumar
S. Sudhir Kumar
Obsessive eater, Compulsive sleeper, Repulsive Writer

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NEET candidate Ayushi Patel who received support from Priyanka Gandhi submitted forged documents, Allahabad HC allows NTA to take legal action

Shraddha Pandey -
The counsel further informed the court that the NTA has decided to take legal action in the matter. Meanwhile, counsel representing NEET candidate Ayushi Patel informed the court that he has nothing to say in the petitioner’s defence. The court called it a "sorry state of affairs".
News Reports

Canadian Parliament observes silence on death anniversary of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistanis protest near the Indian consulate in Vancouver

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Khalistani elements living in Canada observed Hardeep SIngh Nijjar death anniversary by creating a mock court to hear the case of Nijjar's murder against Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The fake court of established on a block of Howe Street, Vancouver. The mock trial included a jury made up of actors and a judge donning a white curly wig. An effigy of PM Modi dressed in prison stripes was held in a cage.

‘How dare you pass in front of us in a car’: Zubair and his accomplices assault a Dalit girl, her husband, and even her...

Uttar Pradesh: Bhura Shaikh arrested for sodomising a cow, is also accused of preying on dogs and goats in the absence of cows

Hindu family in Pune assaulted by Monty Sayyed, Jameer, and others after argument over Eid goat hitting a child: Exclusive report

Sikh cop manhandled in Dalhousie because locals were angry over CISF-Kangana incident? Himachal Police share the truth behind misleading claims

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Nothing objectionable against the Quran or Muslims’: Bombay HC after watching the movie ‘Hamare Baarah’, may permit release after minor alterations

OpIndia Staff -

NEET candidate Ayushi Patel who received support from Priyanka Gandhi submitted forged documents, Allahabad HC allows NTA to take legal action

Shraddha Pandey -

Daughter of MP of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party runs her BMW car over a man in Chennai, gets immediate bail

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian Parliament observes silence on death anniversary of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistanis protest near the Indian consulate in Vancouver

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan police arrest 36 Ahmadis who were organising Qurbani at their homes on Bakrid, last year animals worth Rs 531 billion were sacrificed in...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Portion of newly constructed bridge over Bakra river collapses in the Araria district, no casualties reported

OpIndia Staff -

‘How dare you pass in front of us in a car’: Zubair and his accomplices assault a Dalit girl, her husband, and even her...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

PM Modi releases 17th installment of PM KISAN scheme worth more than Rs 20000 crore, will benefit 9.26 crore farmers

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: Bhura Shaikh arrested for sodomising a cow, is also accused of preying on dogs and goats in the absence of cows

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani spies used three apps to retrieve confidential data from honeytrapped BrahMos missile engineer Nishant Agarwal’s laptop

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com